Many retailers have started Black Friday sales early, allowing shoppers to beat the rush and lock in Black Friday pricing. Among the Walmart Black Friday deals is one of the best Black Friday phone deals you’ll come across. The 2020 model of the Apple iPhone SE for Straight Talk is just $99 today, which is a $50 savings from its regular price of $149. Apple products don’t typically see substantial discounts, so this is one to pounce on while you can. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE (2020)

Even with the more recent release of the iPhone SE (2022), the 2020 model still holds up well by today’s measurements. In fact, the iPhone SE (2020) has the classically sleek design from a few years ago that a lot of people still prefer today. The camera system is one of the premier things to talk about when it comes to the iPhone SE, as it features a 12-megapixel main camera and a 7-megapixel front selfie camera. You can take stunning family photos in portrait mode with each camera, and the high-resolution cameras make this phone a great option for videoconferencing and chatting with friends via FaceTime.

There are a lot of great practical features about the iPhone SE, such as the ability to reach up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. This will keep you from having to hunt down an outlet throughout the day, no matter what you may throw at the iPhone. This model comes with 64GB of storage and includes a USB-C to lightning cable. The 4.7-inch screen is great for scrolling all of your favorite social media and internet outlets, and is perfect for recording 4K video as well. This iPhone SE is made for talk, text and data plans from Straight Talk, offering nationwide coverage on America’s largest and most dependable networks. You can also compare the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone SE (2020) if you’re not sure which model is best for you.

