If you want to own one of Apple’s newest smartphones without paying the retail price, check out this Amazon-renewed iPhone XR. The offer lets you snag a like-new iPhone today at $106 below the normal price. This iPhone deal may change or altogether run out as Labor Day 2019 weekend approaches, so jump on this opportunity to save on a recent Apple iPhone model.

A brand-new unlocked Red Apple iPhone XR with 64GB of internal storage will set you back $750. You can get a renewed one on Amazon today for only $644. You can even pay for it in 12 monthly installments with the Amazon.com Store Card. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand. For a complete iOS mobile experience, check out these Apple Watch deals.

For the best iPhone of the year, our team picked the Apple iPhone XR over the iPhone XS and XS Max. This gorgeous smartphone stands out because of its colorful design. Not only that, it carries many of the best features of the flagships while being more affordable.

The Apple iPhone XR lets you enjoy a cutting-edge iOS experience. It adapts the edge-to-edge screen treatment that started with the revolutionary iPhone X. Features like the Face ID, gestures, and animojis are present in this smartphone.

With a 6.1-inch LCD screen, the iPhone XR sits right between the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch XS Max. It features a Liquid Retina Display with a 1,792 x 828 resolution. While it does look sharp, you can find a sharper resolution on an Android phone in the same price range.

Just like its siblings, the Apple iPhone XR is built with the A12 Bionic chip but it comes with a smaller 3GB RAM. This does not prevent it from providing a great performance. It operates the iOS 12 fluidly and has no problems swapping through multiple apps. This iPhone can handle almost all of your everyday tasks, even running ARKit 2.0 games flawlessly.

Apple claims that the iPhone XR has the longest battery life ever in an iPhone. It did beat out the iPhone XS and XS Max when we tested it. This smartphone will easily get you through a full day and then some.

Get the renewed Red iPhone XR with 64GB storage at $644 on Amazon today. You will receive a like-new device that is inspected and tested by an Amazon-qualified supplier. For your further peace of mind, your purchase will also be backed by a 90-day refund or replacement guarantee.

