Apple offers up to $400 off a new iPhone XS or XR with trade-in

Lucas Coll
By
iPhone XS XR trade in offer

Smartphone deals abound, but the biggest discounts on name-brand flagship devices like Apple’s iPhone typically require you to either sign on with a carrier or buy two devices to get one for free (really you’re getting the value of the second back in bill credits after paying for both phones up front). Buy one, get one deals can offer a lot of value for people shopping for family plans, but for lone shoppers, BOGO offers on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR generally aren’t that enticing. Which is why this Apple sale is worth a peek.

If all you’re looking for is a single new phone and you want the freedom to choose your carrier, then trade-in offers like the one Apple is running right now are much more appealing: For a limited time, you can save up to $400 on a new iPhone XS or up to $300 on the more affordable iPhone XR if you have an eligible device you’re looking to get rid of. Read on to find out how.

Apple’s iPhones are premium devices with price tags to match. The iPhone X turned heads in 2017 when it shipped with a steep $1,000 MSRP, and the refreshed iPhone XS – while an excellent device in its own right – is even more expensive at $1,099. Apple was prepared for this, and released the somewhat more budget-friendly iPhone XR at $749, which proved to be a great alternative to its pricier flagships.

The iPhone XS is Apple’s premier 2018 flagship device and the successor to the high-end iPhone X. Whether the XS’s steep MSRP is worth it is up to you, but there’s no doubt that it oozes quality with its vibrant and beautiful OLED display – something that has always been one of Apple’s strong suits – a generous battery life that lasts all day, and quick performance thanks to the great hardware under its hood.

The iPhone XR, in comparison, was a treat made specifically for consumers who were understandably turned off by the idea of paying a grand (or more) for a phone, but still boasts the high-end look and feel that Apple devices are known for. Its display might not be as crisp as that of the XS, but the iPhone XR nonetheless has a great-looking design, intuitive software, snappy hardware, and a great camera.

Eligible devices for this trade-in offer aren’t just limited to older iPhones; this deal lets you trade in older flagship phones from BlackBerry, LG, Samsung, HTC, Google, and Nokia, among other brands. Your discount will naturally depend on which device you’re trading in: The credits start at $50 and go up to $300 for the iPhone XR or up to $400 for the iPhone XS. This means you can score a brand-new iPhone XR for as little as $449 or an XS for $749.

Looking for more tech deals? Find iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, cheap iPad deals and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

