Get the awesome Apple iPhone X from NewEgg for more than $200 off

Alan Francisco
By
iPhone X - How to use AirDrop
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Planning to switch to a newer iPhone? Newegg has a fabulous open-box deal on the 64GB iPhone X that you may want to check out. The premier smartphone is currently offered at $673, a huge drop from its normal price of $900.

The iPhone X isn’t Apple’s latest smartphone model but it’s still considered one of the best on the market. With NewEgg’s deal, this piece of luxury tech is now available at a more affordable price.

 

The newest iPhone models — the iPhone XS or XS Max will cost you $1,000 or more. But, for someone looking to save a little and still get a phone packed with features superior previous models, this could be the right iPhone for you. It has a stunning “bezel-less” display, improved battery life, gesture-based iOS, slo-mo camera, Face ID, Animojis, and AirPods connectivity. Although it can be argued that having no headphone jack is a downgrade, everything else definitely got better.

Apple has also upgraded the iPhone X in terms of speed, thanks to a new 2.39GHz hexa-core processor and 3GB RAM. The interface is flawless and switching between apps is lightning fast. You can play games without worrying about lags. The iPhone X also comes with a wireless charging capability, so you don’t need to worry about wires getting tangled. For more details on Apple iPhone X, feel free to browse through a review we wrote last year.

This Newegg deal is an open-box item, which means the package has been opened. It’s likely been returned for some reason, but not necessarily because it’s damaged. An open-box product could simply be something a shopper changed their mind about. It also means that the retailer only guarantees your receipt of the device upon purchase. Any accessories may or may not be included. Newegg won’t send you any missing accessories even if it’s essential to the item. Open-box items usually do not come with a manufacturer or vendor warranty or technical support, but if the previous owner did not register the item, it may qualify for warranty support. You may opt to contact the manufacturer to check.

Considering its impeccable design, impressive performance, and new features, the iPhoneX is well worth the price tag. Snag one for yourself at a more affordable price with Newegg’s open-box deal.

Looking for more great stuff? Find iPhone deals, smartphones deals, early Prime Day deals, and more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

