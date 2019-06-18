Digital Trends
Walmart slashes $100 off Apple’s latest 128GB iPad with Wi-Fi

Karen Tumbokon
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Apple products are almost always expensive when they are first released in major retail stores, especially when it comes to the latest iPad, iPhone, or Mac. To help save you money, Walmart is having a great sale on Apple’s latest model of its iPad, the 128GB version with Wi-Fi, starting at $328, saving you $100. Buying an iPad can set you back by hundreds so if you’re looking for a cheaper option, the 32GB model is only $249 from Walmart and Amazon.

What do you get for your money? The latest model of the iPad sports a 9.7-inch Multi-Touch display with IPS Technology, making it easy to do everything from downloading apps, checking your email, browsing photos, to editing important documents and staying organized. Grab an iPad keyboard and it becomes your personal laptop. The device also comes with an A10 Fusion chip, boosting performance, whether playing video games, using augmented reality apps, or editing 4K videos. Even after hours of usage, the battery of the 128GB model of the iPad easily lasts up to ten hours, which most people will find impressive.

As far as the camera, the iPad features a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, in addition to an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. So just like your iPhone, the iPad can take decent photos, selfies, and cinematic videos, and can accept Facetime calls from your family and friends, all while on the go. Touch ID provides an extra layer of protection, using fingerprint recognition to authorize everything from making purchases to signing in to third-party apps.

At first glance, the 128GB model of the iPad may look like older versions of the iPad. However, we found the biggest reason to upgrade to this device is the major support of Apple Pencil, which we praised in our latest review of the iPad. Similar to most stylus pens, the Apple Pencil helps you write down notes, paint, or design. It’s also quite easy to use as other stylus pens. For example, by tapping twice, you have the ability to switch from the Pencil to the eraser tool, while tapping twice again will switch back to the last tool used.

Even at a discounted price, you may find this iPad’s price tag a bit hefty. That’s why Walmart has partnered with Affirm to offer better payment plans at checkout. This means you may have the option to agree to monthly installment payment plans over 3, 6, or 12 months. Depending on the price, the installment payment can run up to $31.98 per month until fully paid off.

