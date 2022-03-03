The Mac Mini just got a $120 discount

It’s not hard to find desktop computer deals across the different retailers, but Apple fans who need a new machine will likely look at MacBook deals for a new laptop and Mac Mini deals for a new CPU. For those who have their sights set on Apple’s pint-sized PC, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s $120 discount for the 512GB version of the 2020 Apple Mac Mini, which brings its price down to $779 from its original price of $899.

The 2020 Apple Mac Mini is a relatively small device, but its miniature frame offers powerful performance with the M1 chip that’s also found in the 2020 MacBook Air, 2020 MacBook Pro, 2021 iMac, and 2021 iPad Pro. The 8-core CPU delivers processing power that’s three times faster compared to the previous generation, as well as six times the graphics performance with its 8-core GPU. The Mac Mini also features a 16-core Neural Engine, enabling 15 times faster machine learning performance. With 8GB of RAM, all your tasks are launched and completed without any slowdowns.

If you can’t decide between the Mac Mini and MacBook Air, choose the Mac Mini if you’ve already invested in peripherals. The Mac Mini is also more capable of handling complex tasks, offers more connectivity options, and is more compact with measurements of 7.7 by 7.7 by 1.4 inches. You can easily hide the CPU beneath your monitor, or it can be an attractive centerpiece on your desk. It’s hard to believe that such a small device can pack such incredible power, but in addition, the 2020 Mac Mini consumes up to 60% less energy compared to the previous generation.

The 2020 Mac Mini with Apple’s M1 chip is no longer just a niche device, as it’s capable of meeting the requirements of a wide range of users. You may become further interested in the PC with Amazon’s offer that slashes $120 off the 512GB version’s original price of $899, which gives you the chance to purchase it for a more affordable $779. Stocks may go quickly though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get your own Apple Mac Mini for far less than usual.

