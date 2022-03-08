How to pre-order Apple’s Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple’s newest powerhouse desktop has arrived. Apple announced the Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display monitor at its “Peek Performance” Spring Event today. The focus for the new Studio series is pure performance. If you need to upgrade your professional setup for video editing, sound design, or software engineering, this is the desktop for you. Read on for more info about your options and how to order each one.

How to pre-order the Mac Studio

The Apple Mac Studio is perfect for working professionals who need speed and power. The Mac Studio is the clear choice for pure performance. It comes in a compact aluminum box measuring less than 8 inches on each side. The M1 chip delivers incredible power, with Apple claiming it performs 2.5 times faster than the fastest iMac. There are also enough ports to connect up to four displays and a 4K TV. Apple has two options for the new Mac Studio, with several key differences. The most obvious difference is the version of M1 chip you get. These are your options:

Mac Studio with M1 Max chip

10-Core CPU

24-Core GPU

16-Core Neural Engine

32GB RAM

512GB SSD

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip

20-Core CPU

48-Core GPU

32-Core Neural Engine

64GB RAM

1TB SSD

How to pre-order from Apple

You can order both versions of the Mac Studio right now, and the desktops will start shipping March 18.

Apple Mac Studio with M1 Max — starting at $1,999

Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra — starting at $3,999

How to pre-order the Apple Studio Display

You can pair your new high-performing desktop with an equally high-performing display. Apple announced its new Studio Display during the event today, and it’s a gorgeous device. Aimed at creative professionals, the new monitor has a 27-inch 5K Retina display and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Apple says you can connect up to three Studio Displays to a MacBook Pro, if you’d rather just upgrade your monitor. The Studio display starts at $1,599, with the option to upgrade the glass on the screen and the adjustable arm on the stand.

How to pre-order from Apple

You can order the Apple Studio Display today, and the monitors will start shipping March 18.

Apple Studio Display — starting at $1,599

