  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to pre-order Apple’s Mac Studio and Studio Display

Noah McGraw
By

Apple’s newest powerhouse desktop has arrived. Apple announced the Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display monitor at its “Peek Performance” Spring Event today. The focus for the new Studio series is pure performance. If you need to upgrade your professional setup for video editing, sound design, or software engineering, this is the desktop for you. Read on for more info about your options and how to order each one.

How to pre-order the Mac Studio

A Mac Studio desktop sits next to an Apple Studio Display.

The Apple Mac Studio is perfect for working professionals who need speed and power. The Mac Studio is the clear choice for pure performance. It comes in a compact aluminum box measuring less than 8 inches on each side. The M1 chip delivers incredible power, with Apple claiming it performs 2.5 times faster than the fastest iMac. There are also enough ports to connect up to four displays and a 4K TV. Apple has two options for the new Mac Studio, with several key differences. The most obvious difference is the version of M1 chip you get. These are your options:

Mac Studio with M1 Max chip

  • 10-Core CPU
  • 24-Core GPU
  • 16-Core Neural Engine
  • 32GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip

  • 20-Core CPU
  • 48-Core GPU
  • 32-Core Neural Engine
  • 64GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD

How to pre-order from Apple

You can order both versions of the Mac Studio right now, and the desktops will start shipping March 18.

Apple Mac Studio with M1 Max — starting at $1,999

Apple Mac Studio with M1 Ultra — starting at $3,999

How to pre-order the Apple Studio Display

The Apple Studio Display seen from the front and sides showing the adjustability of its stand.

You can pair your new high-performing desktop with an equally high-performing display. Apple announced its new Studio Display during the event today, and it’s a gorgeous device. Aimed at creative professionals, the new monitor has a 27-inch 5K Retina display and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Apple says you can connect up to three Studio Displays to a MacBook Pro, if you’d rather just upgrade your monitor. The Studio display starts at $1,599, with the option to upgrade the glass on the screen and the adjustable arm on the stand.

How to pre-order from Apple

You can order the Apple Studio Display today, and the monitors will start shipping March 18.

Apple Studio Display — starting at $1,599

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to pre-order the new iPad Air 5

The new iPad Air with all its colors.

The best comedies on Hulu right now (March 2022)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya.

How to pre-order the new iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE 2022 shown on stage with Tim Cook.

No new AirPods Pro (yet) as Apple event births new Mac

AirPods Pro in a Nomad case.

Horizon Forbidden West: All War Totem locations

horizon forbidden west release date trailer gameplay story news enemies

Apple Peek Performance: Mac Studio, M1 Ultra, iPhone SE

Tim Cook at Peek Performance Apple event.

Apple is charging $400 for Studio Display height adjustment

Apple Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display.

Why Apple skipped the M2 MacBook Pro at its spring event

John Ternus introducing the new cooling system in Apple's MacBook Pro 14.

AppleTV+ reveals Spirited, Luck, Argylle and other movies

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited.

All Golden Seed locations in Elden Ring

A mage getting a golden seed.

With M1 Ultra power, tiny Apple Mac Studio targets pros

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Apple’s new $1,599 Studio Display is aimed at creative pros

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Apple’s M1 Ultra is two M1 Max chips stitched together

The new M1 Ultra chip.