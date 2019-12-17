We saw some surprisingly good Apple deals during the 2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which were very welcome considering that tech bearing the beloved Apple logo can often be tricky to find at a discount. If you missed out those discounts, though, then today might be your lucky day: One of these deals – a $300 markdown on the excellent 2017 MacBook Air – is still available on Amazon right now, and if you act quickly, you can still get it delivered before Christmas.

This discounted MacBook Air is the late 2017 model, which is a fine choice if you’re in the market for an Apple laptop and you want it on the cheap – or about as “cheap” as you can find a MacBook, anyway. The 13-inch MacBook Air might even be our favorite member of Apple’s laptop family, sitting in a nice sweet spot between the standard MacBook and the pricier MacBook Pro (which we generally don’t think is worth the extra cash unless you need to have the absolute best hardware and money is no object).

The late 2017 MacBook Air weighs in at less than three pounds and measures just under 0.7 inches thick when closed, with a 13.3-inch HD display that puts it in a great midrange laptop size category for a suitable everyday workstation that’s still small and light enough to carry around comfortably. And of course, since it’s an Apple, there’s no doubt that its world-class build quality and superb construction materials will be equal to the rigors of daily use for years to come.

Under the hood, this MacBook Air runs on a 1.8Ghz dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU (with Turbo Boost technology that bumps the max clock speed up to 2.9Ghz) paired with 8GB of RAM, giving you plenty of muscle for work, web browsing, video streaming, and other daily tasks. Its 12-hour battery life also ensures you’ve got enough juice for a full day’s work without having to be glued to an outlet, while a 128GB solid-state drive offers high-speed storage for your apps and files.

You’ll normally be hard-pressed to find even an entry-level MacBook for under a grand, but this deal (which has been ongoing since Black Friday) could be your best chance to score one for much less than that: A juicy 30% discount of $299 lets you snag this solid late 2017 MacBook Air for just $700 on Amazon right now.

