3 laptop deals you can’t afford to miss this Wednesday

Choosing the perfect laptop for you is no easy feat. You need to consider a lot of factors, from brand and pricing to features and specifications. Maybe you prefer an entry-level option for basic computing tasks, or something more powerful for multitasking and other intensive productive work. To help you out, we’ve rounded up three laptops at different price points: The Apple MacBook Air, Dell Inspiron 14, and HP Chromebook 14. Best of all, they’re on sale right now. Jump on these laptop deals now and save up to $100.

HP Chromebook 14 – $199, was $249

If you’re on the market for a cheap but reliable computer, you might want to consider the HP Chromebook 14. Just like any other Chromebook, this laptop runs a Linux-based operating system developed by Google called Chrome OS. It offers access to all your favorite Android applications and Google Services, including Gmail and Google Drive. Powered by the AMD A4-9120C processor and 4GB RAM combo, this unit is speedy enough for basic everyday computing, including word processing, web browsing, and media consumption.

This Chromebook boasts a 14-inch screen with Full HD 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution and Antiglare IPS WLED-backlit display. It’s capable of displaying amazing visuals with vivid colors and crisp details, and can be even tilted up to 180 degrees for sharing and collaboration purposes. For the complete entertainment experience, HP also tossed in dual speakers.

Dell Inspiron 14 – $600, was $700

Want something beefier? Check out the Dell Inspiron 14. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and a solid-state drive (SSD), guaranteeing high-application performance along with smoother gaming and snappier multitasking. The screen is equally impressive. It flaunts a Full HD resolution and natural finger-touch navigation, making the computing experience more delightful and convenient.

Crafted with a durable 360-degree hinge, the Dell Inspiron 14 can be used in a variety of ways. There’s the standard laptop mode if you’re going to do a lot of typing, the tent/media mode for watching movies and videos, and the tablet mode for banging out some creative work. This flip-and-fold feature truly makes the laptop a versatile and portable powerhouse that you can count on for productivity and entertainment.

Apple MacBook Air – $949, was $999

If you have your heart set on a MacBook but are not keen on shelling out too much cash, might we suggest the MacBook Air? It’s a well-rounded laptop with great build quality and solid performance. While it looks almost the same as the previous generation, Apple claims it has been significantly upgraded under the hood.

Apple kicked things up a notch with the latest MacBook Air by elevating its screen with the brand’s proprietary True Tone technology. This means the laptop’s display can adapt to the environment it’s in, making images appear more natural and colors sharp and accurate. When it comes to firepower, this laptop packs the tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and a fast SSD. Together, they ensure speedy operation on the usual daily workflow which involves video streaming, web surfing, Photoshop editing, and word processing.

