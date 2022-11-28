Save $200 on the MacBook Air (M1) with this Cyber Monday deal

The Cyber Monday deals going on right now are the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to something high-end for a lot less than usual. That’s certainly the case with the Apple MacBook Air (M1) at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $999, it’s down to $799 for a limited time only meaning you save $200 off the usual price. That’s a sizeable saving of 20% off but it ends very soon. If you’ve been scouring the Cyber Monday MacBook deals for a great price, this is almost certainly it. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth buying or simply hit the buy button below to get straight to the good part.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air (M1)

The Apple MacBook Air (M1) isn’t the newest model of MacBook Air anymore but it’s still one of the best MacBooks around. It uses Apple’s M1 chip which has an eight-core CPU that’s up to 3.5 times faster than previous models. Able to get stuff done far quicker than most, it’s a processor that’s going to continue to feel speedy for a long time to come. Despite all that power, the Apple MacBook Air (M1) still maintains impressive battery life with up to 18 hours of battery life proving to be far more than what we’d usually consider all-day battery life.

That means the Apple MacBook Air (M1) is the ideal portable powerhouse. It’s incredibly lightweight too and sleek to carry around, with its 13.3-inch Retina display offering sharp and clear text, along with more vibrant colors than the average laptop screen. Whatever you’re doing on this system, it’s going to look good. Its 8GB of memory helps with multitasking while 256GB of SSD storage means you have plenty of room to store all your most valuable files.

Useful extras include Touch ID support so you can log in with your finger rather than needing to type in passwords, as well as a backlit keyboard that’s ideal in low-light conditions. It also has an effective FaceTime HD camera for taking video calls. It’s not surprising then that the Apple MacBook Air (M1) continues to be one of the best laptops you can buy. The Apple MacBook Air (M1) is an ideal system for students, commuters, and those who work from home. It’s an excellent introduction to the world of Mac.

Normally priced at $999, the Apple MacBook Air (M1) is down to $799 for a limited time only as part of the Cyber Monday laptop deals going on at Amazon. The deal ends very soon and you won’t want to miss out. Buy it now to save $200 on a laptop that’s going to last you a long time to come.

