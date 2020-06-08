If you need a powerful computer for your home office that won’t put you in the red, then look no further. We’ve curated a fine selection of three options that put the “top” in laptop — the Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Dell XPS 13. With prices starting from $880 and discounts up to $100 off, these laptop deals are great for just about everyone.

Dell XPS 13 — $880, was $900

With Dell’s catalog of laptops, it can be hard to pick out the right one for you if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Thankfully, the Dell XPS 13 is a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that performs well at just about everything except gaming. In fact, it’s one of — if not — the best Dell laptop deals available, so you can’t go wrong with an option like this. It’s sized at 13.3 inches, featuring a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution IPS display with near-absent bezels for a non-distracting view and crystal-clear images as you work, no matter where you’re seated.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a standard 8GB of RAM for fully capable multitasking that won’t melt the fans. Unfortunately, the integrated Intel UHD graphics card isn’t very good for anything other than basic processes, like photo editing. So, if you plan on playing games on your off time or editing videos, your hands are tied. The speakers are also a bit on the weaker side, causing audio to sound a bit hollow. A pair of headphones or a speaker easily fixes this though. Other than these minor setbacks, the Dell XPS 13 is definitely a welcome addition to any work setup.

The Dell XPS 13 boasts an efficient 256GB SSD for quick transfer speeds and minimal loading delays as you work. While program files might eat huge chunks of storage, there should be more than enough space for a small archive’s worth of documents. If you’ll be taking it around, you’ll be glad to know that it’s even lighter than a MacBook Air, weighing in at just 2.7 pounds, making it effortless to bring with you wherever. You don’t even need to bring the charger either. The Dell XPS 13 can last an insanely long time, upward of 19 hours, so you can work non-stop without needing to take breaks to recharge. With USB-C, microSD, and Thunderbolt 3 ports, you have your bases covered when it comes to connectivity.

If you’re looking for a reliable Windows laptop that can pretty much do it all, you can check out the XPS 13 on Dell’s site where it’s on sale for $880. The Windows 10 Pro variant is also available for only $60 more if you want to boost your productivity and the laptop’s personalization even further.

Apple MacBook Air — $900, was $1,000

Apple, being the tech titan they are, are known worldwide for their high-end goods that always deliver on their price tags. However, with these MacBook deals, you can enjoy everything we love about them without paying as much of a premium. Like the XPS 13, the MacBook Air also uses a small and lightweight 13.3-inch display. The main difference here is that the MacBook Air boasts a ridiculously high resolution for a laptop at 2,560 x 1,600 with virtually no pixelation to speak of. Plus, with Apple’s proprietary Retina display technology, the visuals are impeccably fluid, and motions feel buttery smooth without even a pixel of delay.

It’s powered by Intel’s latest tenth-generation i3 processor with 8GB of RAM for decent multitasking capabilities as long as you don’t push it too far. It isn’t as powerful as an i5 or i7, but it still easily outclasses an eighth-generation i5, so you aren’t losing as much performance power as the model suggests. For photo editing, the graphics are taken care of by the integrated Intel Iris Plus card. It still isn’t good enough to cater to video editors and gamers’ needs, but for office-related purposes, it does satisfactorily. The speakers produce clear sound that could definitely be a bit fuller, but the output isn’t ruined by any graininess or lossy beats, so if you aren’t the type to use headphones, your ears are in good hands.

For storing all your files and documents, the Apple MacBook Air comes with a 256GB SDD. Naturally, it allows for a greatly reduced transfer delay compared to an HDD, letting you move huge batches of files around without waiting half a day to sort everything out. If you will be taking it around with you, it weighs only 2.8 pounds. This way, you won’t have to break your back — or the bank — just to keep up with work. The 11-hour battery life isn’t as extreme as the XPS 13’s, but it still lasts over twice as long as some other laptops out there. Unfortunately, it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, so you’ll need an adapter for every other input. If you’ve already got that covered though, then there’s nothing else to worry about. If you’re interested, you can check out the Apple MacBook Air on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $900, down from its retail price of $1,000.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,200, was $1,300

Last up on our list is the latest MacBook Pro, serving as an even more robust Apple alternative to the Dell XPS 13, with an added emphasis on visual prowess. It costs a bit more than the previous two options on our roundup, but if you want the style of the MacBook Air with improved substance over the XPS 13, then you definitely want the MacBook Pro. Its 13.3-inch display also features a Retina display in stunning 2,560 x 1,600 resolution for picturesque visuals, vibrant colors, and lag-free motions while navigating the screen.

The MacBook Pro’s eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM isn’t as powerful as its 10th-generation counterpart, but the laptop can still handle most multitasking with ease without burning itself out. To compensate for this, the MacBook Pro has a state-of-the-art Touch Bar that replaces the function keys with a variety of buttons like volume controls as well as new features depending on what program you’re currently working on. Sadly, the graphics are still quite poor with the Intel Iris Plus card. While the MacBook Pro is definitely able to handle gaming, you will have to stick with simple arcade games or simple video editing. Photo editing should run just fine, though. The sound quality isn’t bad either as the speakers cover a wide range of frequencies for excellent dynamic audio, even without a pair of headphones.

The MacBook Pro also uses a 256GB SSD, so file transfer times are reduced to a minimum for few to no delays as you work. The MacBook Pro weighs a bit more at 3.1 pounds, but this isn’t a deal-breaker if you don’t mind the extra workout or will mainly be stationary. On a full charge, the MacBook Pro lasts the shortest of the three at just over 10 hours, so you may need to set some time to charge if you’ll be working continuously. For connectivity, it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, so it still suffers from the need for adapters due to the limited available inputs. This is only a small price to pay though considering everything else it offers. If you want to take your work to the next level, you can check out the MacBook Air on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $1,200 from $1,300.

