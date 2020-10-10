Apple MacBook, Dell XPS laptops discounted before Prime Day

It’s a great time to take advantage of Prime Day deals and help yourself to a new laptop. As we edge ever closer to October 13, we’re seeing some amazing Prime Day laptop deals with some of the hottest names in tech offering superb discounts on their best machines. Just look at what’s on offer from Dell and Apple, below. And don’t forget to compare with the Prime Day Macbook deals and Prime Day Apple deals we’ve already collected, as well as some amazing Prime Day Dell XPS deals. There’s never been a better time to get a new laptop.

Dell XPS 13 — $730, was $850

Dell designed this machine to be an amazingly efficient travel companion, even if your journey just takes you around your home. It’s super small, 13 inches, which is the most compact laptop Dell makes, and it weighs in at 2.7 pounds, which is ultra-light. That isn’t to say it’s not powerful. It’s loaded with the newest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up by 4GB of memory. This means that you can do not just anything, but everything — have many tabs open, including Netflix, design a presentation, game, sort through photos — all at once. There’s SSD storage, 128GB of it. And just as Zoom and video chats are taking over our work, they’ve repositioned the webcam on this laptop to the top of the screen, centered it on the InfinityEdge display (the camera has been upgraded as well). And the screen is gorgeous. There are 8 million pixels of 4K Ultra HD resolution, on a 13.3-inch screen with super-trim bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. As for battery life? You’re covered there too; up to 19 hours on a single charge.

Dell XPS 15 — $950, was $1,050

This is like the XPS 13, just bigger and badder. It’s a great home and work laptop whose larger screen makes watching your favorite media and movies, as well as work functions like prepping presentations, or taking Zoom calls, even easier. Still portable, but more playable and powerful, you get a 15.6-inch FHD, InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display screen, with 1920 x 1200 resolution. Gorgeous! Even better news for clear, beautiful imagery: It boasts 100% Adobe RGB color. Even better than the XPS 13, this laptop packs a 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM, and a whopping 512GB Solid State Drive storage. And yet, it has carbon fiber components for maximum strength and minimal weight, making it still light and reliable on the go. There’s more good news on that big beautiful screen: It has super-strength Corning Gorilla Glass 6 to shield from impact and prevent scratches. It’s got a larger display, keys, and touchpad for ease of use, and the touchscreen is super responsive. An on top of everything the camera is smaller and better than ever before. Your workday just got easier.

13-inch Apple MacBook Air — $950, was $1,000

If you’re looking for a new laptop for home or basic work tasks (including running your home business), it’s hard to find a better one than the MacBook Air. The company recently relaunched this series, dealing with the main three areas that had presented challenges to users in its former incarnations: The price, the design, and security. The price is obviously better than ever, but what’s new here is an even sharper Retina display, a more compact body, and, finally, Touch ID. On top of these improvements, the latest Air comes with a 10-generation Intel Core i3 processor (it’s super-fast, and you can do a million things at once), Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of memory, wider stereo sound than before, USB Type-C ports, and up to 11 hours of battery. The Air doesn’t have the computing power of a Pro, but if you’re looking for a laptop for more basic tasks, this is a gorgeous, light, affordable option. And it might not get cheaper for Prime Day.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro — $2,099, was $2,399

The MacBook Pro is essentially the Batmobile of laptops; whether you’re a graphic designer, amateur video editor, or just want the most powerful badass laptop Mac can offer, this is your chance to grab the best in the business. It’s a beautiful looking machine, and compact too; it measures 0.64 by 14.09 by 9.68 inches and weighs 4.3 pounds. The 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio set the standard for the industry, and can’t be beaten. It’s the largest Retina display Apple has ever made, with 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there’s a ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor reinforced by 16GB RAM. It allows you to simultaneously work on projects in huge programs like, Photoshop, InDesign, or Final Cut Pro, while browsing many tabs, glitch-free. And a new cooling system doubles down on this peace of mind. Add to this, a six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers, which is music to the ears of video professionals and plain old music and Netflix fans alike. Finally, there’s the new and improved Magic Keyboard, which is super responsive and brings back the salad keyboard days of pre-2016 MacBooks.

