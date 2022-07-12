Today's Best MacBook Pro 16 Prime Day Deal

Apple tends to keep a relatively tight hold of the pricing for its products, so we don’t often see a lot of significant discounts on their newer stuff. That’s why we’re glad to see great Prime Day MacBook deals like this one on the MacBook Pro 16 that brings it down to $2,300. That may still seem a bit expensive, but the retail value is usually $2,500, which means you get a generous on it, or around 8% of the total price, which makes it a significant MacBook Pro 16 Prime Day deal that’s worth picking up.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Pro 16

If you’re unfamiliar with the new Apple MacBook Pro 16, featured in this MacBook Pro 16 Prime Day Deal, it’s the latest installment in the MacBook Pro line and is one of the best iterations yet. It comes in two different sizes, this 16.2-inch one and a 14.2-inch model, and there’s a more in-depth breakdown between the MacBook Pro 16-inch vs. the MacBook Pro 14-inch that you can read, but for the most part, they’re essentially the same laptop but in two different sizes.

One of the biggest changes in this new generation of MacBook Pro is the move away from Intel and the introduction of the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips made by Apple, which not only help boost performance, but also help with battery life and heat management. This specific MacBook Pro 16 comes with an M1 Pro with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, meaning you can get a lot out of it both in terms of productivity, such as image and video editing, as well as some light gaming if that interests you. The display is also impressive, as it’s a liquid Retina XDR display with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a sustained brightness of 1,000 nits, the latter of which is more than enough to be visible in full daylight.

As for storage, the base model comes with 512GB, although you can increase it to 1TB if you wish, and when it comes to RAM, the base model has 16GB, which is more than enough for the majority of users,. There’s no option to upgrade it for this listing.

Many folks often compare the MacBook Pro 16 vs. the MacBook Pro 13, but the truth is that if you want one of the best Apple laptops with a big screen, it’s hard to beat the MacBook Pro 16 in terms of quality and size, which is why we like this MacBook Pro 16 Prime Day deal. If it still seems a bit too expensive after seeing all these specs, and neither the Pro 16, 14, nor 13 scratches that itch, there are some great alternatives to the MacBook Pro 16-inch that you can get during these Prime Day deals, assuming you’re OK with going for a non-Apple laptop.

Of course, if you feel that’s still a little bit too expensive and are willing to go for something other than a MacBook, then there are quite a few Prime Day laptop deals you can check out that will give you equivalent specs for a much lower price.

