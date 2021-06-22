It’s hard to believe but Prime Day is almost over, as we only have one day left — and that’s today! You still have a chance to get some awesome Prime Day deals and discounts, but you’ll have to act fast, especially on the Lightning deals. Sadly, after it’s all over, those prices are all going to hike back up.

Anyone looking for some deals on Apple’s peripherals, to go with a new MacBook or iPad purchase, will be happy to know Amazon is offering a few discounts today. The Apple Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad 2 are all seeing a price drop, up to $10. Take a look at the deals below and see if you’re interested!

Apple Magic Mouse 2 — $74, was $79

It’s hard to deny the beautiful and sleek design of Apple’s Magic Mouse 2. It looks almost alien in form. The mouse is completely rechargeable so there’s no need to swap out batteries. It’s super lightweight and easy to use, and it pairs automatically with Apple devices. A multi-touch surface allows you to use gesture controls to navigate your device. It charges via a Lightning port like all other Apple products. You can get the Apple Magic Mouse 2 delivered to your doorstep for $74, which is $5 off the regular price. Only the silver model is on sale, though.

Apple Magic Keyboard 2 — $90, was $99

Need a wireless keyboard to go with your iPad, Mac, or even iPhone? This sleek and low-profile keyboard pairs wirelessly, and automatically with Apple devices. Inside is a rechargeable battery so you never have to worry about buying spare batteries. Just charge and go. It’s on sale right now at Amazon for $90, which is $9 off the full price.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 — $120, was $129

Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 incorporates Force Touch technology to allow you to control the cursor and your devices using touch controls, gestures, and so on. Sensors inside allow you to tap on the pad to “click” or make selections. The top surface is edge-to-edge glass and feels comfortable and responsive during use. It truly is a marvel of function and design. Amazon is offering the silver model for $119 right now, which is $10 off the full price.

More Prime Day Apple Deals Available Now

Don’t need any peripherals? Want to see some other deals on Apple products like iPads, MacBooks, and beyond? We gathered up all of the best Prime Day Apple deals and shared them below.

