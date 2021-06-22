  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse discounted for Prime Day

By

It’s hard to believe but Prime Day is almost over, as we only have one day left — and that’s today! You still have a chance to get some awesome Prime Day deals and discounts, but you’ll have to act fast, especially on the Lightning deals. Sadly, after it’s all over, those prices are all going to hike back up.

Anyone looking for some deals on Apple’s peripherals, to go with a new MacBook or iPad purchase, will be happy to know Amazon is offering a few discounts today. The Apple Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad 2 are all seeing a price drop, up to $10. Take a look at the deals below and see if you’re interested!

Apple Magic Mouse 2 — $74, was $79

Apple Magic Mouse 2

It’s hard to deny the beautiful and sleek design of Apple’s Magic Mouse 2. It looks almost alien in form. The mouse is completely rechargeable so there’s no need to swap out batteries. It’s super lightweight and easy to use, and it pairs automatically with Apple devices. A multi-touch surface allows you to use gesture controls to navigate your device. It charges via a Lightning port like all other Apple products. You can get the Apple Magic Mouse 2 delivered to your doorstep for $74, which is $5 off the regular price. Only the silver model is on sale, though.

Apple Magic Keyboard 2 — $90, was $99

Apple Magic Keyboard

Need a wireless keyboard to go with your iPad, Mac, or even iPhone? This sleek and low-profile keyboard pairs wirelessly, and automatically with Apple devices. Inside is a rechargeable battery so you never have to worry about buying spare batteries. Just charge and go. It’s on sale right now at Amazon for $90, which is $9 off the full price.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 — $120, was $129

Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 incorporates Force Touch technology to allow you to control the cursor and your devices using touch controls, gestures, and so on. Sensors inside allow you to tap on the pad to “click” or make selections. The top surface is edge-to-edge glass and feels comfortable and responsive during use. It truly is a marvel of function and design. Amazon is offering the silver model for $119 right now, which is $10 off the full price.

More Prime Day Apple Deals Available Now

Don’t need any peripherals? Want to see some other deals on Apple products like iPads, MacBooks, and beyond? We gathered up all of the best Prime Day Apple deals and shared them below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$34 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$522 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon
Discount at checkout

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$659 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$520 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day smart thermostat deals for 2021

nest learning thermostat ring video doorbell 3 deals best buy summer sale 2020 smart 3rd gen

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day smart doorbell deals for 2021

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021

iRobot Roomba E5

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals for 2021

best prime day robot vacuum deals roborock e4 cleaner

Walmart is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum today

eufy robovac irobot roomba robot vacuum deals walmart home office cleaning 670 cleaner

When does Prime Day end 2021? The clock is ticking …

Prime Day Deals 2021

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple iPad Mini for Prime Day

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Echo Frames are practically free with this Prime Day deal

amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 1 of 5