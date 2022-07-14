Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is 8% off in Prime Day-worthy deal

Prime Day deals are over but there’s still a pretty sweet discount on the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. At Amazon, you can buy the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $119, saving you $10 off the usual price. While that’s not a huge saving, it’s an accessory that isn’t often heavily discounted so this is a good time to snap the useful charging tool up for less. Either hit the button below to get straight to buying it or read on while we explain why it’s worth the investment.

Like most official accessories, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger isn’t the cheapest of chargers but it’s very well made and highly competent. Easily one of the best MagSafe accessories right now, it’s a great option for anyone with more than one compatible device. That’s because the charger folds out to provide room for wirelessly charging two Apple products. You can use it to charge up any iPhone that can be wirelessly charged from the iPhone 8 upwards. Alongside that, you can also place your Apple Watch or the wireless charging case for AirPods on the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger and it gets everything back up to scratch.

The charger folds together neatly so you can easily place it in your pocket or bag without it taking up much room. Because it has such a flat design, it also looks good on your desk or anywhere else you may wish to charge from. It’s a really simple design but like a lot of Apple products, it simply just works very well while looking pretty cool. Apple knows how to create a distinctive aesthetic that also works well and it comes across here. It even works with other Qi-certified devices too including other smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones.

Inside the box, you get the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger plus a USB-C to Lightning cable so you’re good to go with only potentially a plug required to add on to your purchase.

Normally priced at $129, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $119 right now at Amazon. While not a huge saving, it soon adds up and means you get to enjoy the benefit of a stylish and unique looking charger for all your devices.

