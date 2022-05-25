Memorial Day weekend is upon us and the Memorial Day sales are already rolling out early with tons of deals coming in hot. That means that now’s the time to get shopping if you don’t want to wait until midsummer, as the next big sales event won’t be happening until Prime Day in July. If you’re specifically trying to zero in on some Apple deals, you’re in luck, because there are some great bargains available right now. We’ve got them right here, along with everything else you need to know about the Apple Memorial Day sale.

Is there an Apple Memorial Day sale?

Yes and no. Apple itself doesn’t usually get in on these big seasonal sales, so don’t expect to see an Apple Memorial Day sale on the company’s own website. Even during Black Friday, it’s rare to see anything other than free gift cards with your purchase and offers of that sort rather than straight-up discounts. But you probably already know that’s not the end of the story, because other retailers are more than happy to offer up Apple Memorial Day deals as part of their own sales — and we’ve got the best picks already rounded up for you below.

Today’s best Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

was $249 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $249, was $279

was $279 Apple iPad (2021) — $309, was $329

was $329 Apple iPad Air (M1 CPU, 2022) — $569, was $599

was $599 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021) — $749, was $799

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Why Buy

Great sound quality

Active Noise Canceling

Wireless charging case

Comfortable in-ear design

Apple’s AirPods lit up the scene a few years ago and ushered in the true wireless earbud revolution. We weren’t all that impressed with their sound quality initially, but newer models have improved dramatically in the audio department, and it doesn’t get much better than the new AirPods Pro. Not only do these wireless earbuds deliver crisp, clear, full audio, they also feature active noise canceling that isolates ambient sounds so you can immerse yourself in whatever you’re listening to. They’re also very comfortable in the ear and come with a wireless charging case that gives you a total playtime of 24 hours (or even a little longer). They’re a little pricey, but if you want the absolute best Airpods, then Apple Memorial Day deals are a great chance to snag a pair and keep some money in your pocket.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $249, was $279

Why Buy

The best value of the best smartwatch line

Slick WatchOS interface

Great fitness and health tracking features

Sleek design

It’s no secret that the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch out there, and it’s so popular that Apple is now one of the largest watchmakers in the world. The flagship is the Apple Watch Series 7, but for our money, the Apple Watch SE is a much better buy and the one that most people should get. It offers the bulk of what we love about the Apple Watch lineup, including a great design, slick WatchOS software, and an excellent suite of health and fitness tracking functions. If you can live without some of the bells and whistles of the flagship models (such as the always-on display, which the SE does lack), then the Apple Watch SE is an incredible buy.

Apple iPad (2021) — $309, was $329

Why Buy

The best tablet for the money

Great performance

Hugely improved front camera

Double the base storage of previous model

The venerable iPad is now in its ninth generation, and although it may sometimes get overshadowed by the flashier and more powerful iPad Air and Pro models, Apple’s standard tablet is still the one we recommend. Most recently updated in 2021, the most noteworthy improvements of the 9th-gen 10.2-inch iPad lie under the hood: It runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which delivers excellent performance when navigating the iPadOS software interface. The base storage has also been doubled from 32GB to 64GB. Perhaps our favorite upgrade, though, is the front camera, which now features a 12-MP sensor. That’s a major step forward from the frankly sub-par 1.2-MP front camera on the 8th-gen iPad. If you’re in the market for an Apple tablet and don’t want to pony up a small fortune, then this is one of the best Memorial Day iPad deals up for grabs today.

Apple iPad Air (M1 CPU, 2022) — $569, was $599

Why Buy

New Apple M1 CPU is a powerhouse

Lovely 10.9-inch Retina display

Can pull double duty as a laptop

Slim and stylish design

The iPad Air has always occupied kind of a strange spot between the standard iPad and the high-end iPad Pro, but this year, Apple tossed its M1 chipset into the mix (formerly, the iPad Pro was the only Apple tablet to sport these new CPUs). This addition makes the iPad Air 5 feel like it’s finally come into its own. The updated design looks great, but the hardware is where it’s really at. The M1 CPU is enough of a powerhouse that the iPad Air even makes for a decent laptop when paired with a keyboard case. The iPad Air 5 can’t quite replace a MacBook, but it comes pretty close. Really the only thing holding it back is its internal storage — you get 64GB on the base model, the same as with the 10.2-inch iPad. Nonetheless, at this price (about half what you’d pay for a MacBook Air), we’re not going to look this gift horse in the mouth.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021) — $749, was $799

Why Buy

The best iPad if you’ve got the budget for it

Fantastic hardware performance

iPadOS is smooth and intuitive

Works great as a laptop with a keyboard cover

If, on the other hand, you do want a tablet that can replace your laptop (or at least pull double duty as a 2-in-1), then the iPad Pro is the one to get. Apple’s premium tablet line included the first iPads to receive the new M1 CPU, which only makes sense as these have always been the most powerful horses in this stable. There are currently two models of the Pro: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 11-inch iPad Pro. Both pack the same hardware, with the only difference being their displays — and their price tags. If you don’t need the extra screen real estate of the 12.9-inch model, then the 11-inch iPad Pro is the better value, and you’re still getting a lot of tablet here. It’s fast, it’s gorgeous, and with a keyboard or keyboard case, it’s pretty much a laptop. You even get a nice full 128GB of onboard storage. The iPad Pro is pricey to be sure, but Apple Memorial Day sale can ease the burden on your wallet.

