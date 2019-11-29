Beats by Dr. Dre are notoriously expensive, but Black Friday 2019 is your chance to get a pair of Powerbeats 3 Wireless on the cheap. Normally $200, Best Buy is letting them go for $90 as part of its Black Friday sale. That’s not all — you’ll get three months of Apple Music to help break them in.

The Powerbeats lineup fills a void that once didn’t exist for Beats by Dre. We’re talking about sporty headphones designed to be your workout companion, and that’s what Apple gives us in the Powerbeats 3. One nod to that role is its water-resistant shell, which deflects rain and sweat. These are also some of the most ear-friendly headphones you can find, with a large ear hook and several tips in the box to keep them secure while you’re bouncing around.

Should you buy the Powerbeats 3?

If battery life is your main concern, you’ll find some of the best in wireless earbuds with the Powerbeats 3. You’ll rock out for 12 hours before needing a recharge, and it takes just five minutes to get another hour’s worth. As for sound quality, resident Digital Trends audiophile Ryan Waniata wasn’t a big fan of the bass. There’s usually not enough, but the complaint here is that there’s almost too much for most music, which has been a long-time Beats issue. There are certainly fans of that trait (hip-hop and dubstep heads will love these), and to their credit, the Powerbeats 3 boast more balance than others targeting that sort of sound signature.

What about the Powerbeats Pro?

Those looking toward greener true wireless pastures may want to consider the Powerbeats Pro instead, which we’ve billed as one of the best true wireless earbuds. At $200 for Black Friday at Best Buy, they’re not nearly as cheap, but that price is still a sizable $50 discount. Throw them on your ears and say goodbye to those annoying wires for good. Unlike most true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro include adjustable ear hooks. Combine that with water resistance and a much sleeker design than the Powerbeats 3, and these are killer for active folks. The battery lasts nine hours, after which you can drop them into the larger-than-life charging case (read more about that in the review) for another full day’s worth of music playback.

Either of these headphones are great pickups with today’s discounts. Check back often for more great deals on headphones for Black Friday, and stick around for Cyber Monday as we may see even more offers surface over the weekend.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations