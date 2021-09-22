These Apple products just got a huge price cut — but hurry!

Right now, there are extensive discounts on all manner of Apple products across the internet. Whether you’re looking for cheap Apple AirPods, a new iPad, a new Apple Watch, or even a new MacBook Air or Pro, this is a fantastic time to grab yourself a bargain for less. With so many big offers going on right now, we thought we’d narrow things down to the pick of the bunch. Read on while we guide you through how you can get some of the best Apple products for less today.

Apple AirPods — $129, was $159

With $30 off, the Apple AirPods look pretty sweet right now. You might miss out on a wireless charging case but otherwise, these Apple AirPods are a great bet. They easily connect to all your favorite Apple devices with Siri support that’s only ever a, “Hey, Siri” away. Alongside that, you get up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 3 hours of talk time with a 15-minute recharge giving you back 3 hours of listening or 2 hours of talk time. Easy to use in every way, they’re a great pair of earbuds for the price.

Apple AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are the best earbuds for Apple users. That’s thanks to their extensive features. These include active noise cancellation plus adaptive EQ so they adjust the music appropriately to the shape of your ears. Alongside that is a transparency mode for any time you need to listen to what’s going on around you. A choice of three flexible silicone tips means you’ll always find the right fit for you plus there are other convenient features like a wireless charging case and low audio latency.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 — $299, was $329

So new that we haven’t even featured it in our best iPads roundup just yet, the Apple iPad 10.2 2021 is $30 off already. For the money, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support, an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, plus a fantastic new camera. A new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera provides Center Stage support just like the iPad Pro so all video calls are far better. It means that the camera follows you around the room so you don’t have to stay still or adjust things manually. It’s these little things that make the latest iPad super appealing.

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular — $330, was $359

The Apple Watch SE is an appealing smartwatch option thanks to its great looks and its wealth of good features. This one is even sweeter because there’s a rare discount for the GPS + Cellular option. That means you don’t need your phone to take calls, send messages, or even get directions. Alongside that is a large Retina OLED display, a fast processor, plus the ability to track all your workouts and daily activities. It looks fantastic, too.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches out there. It has a gorgeous Always-On retina display that promises to be 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. Alongside that, it also has great features such as the ability to monitor your heart rhythm via the ECG app or measure your blood oxygen levels via an all-new sensor and app. Speedy at every turn, it’ll easily track all your other activities and workouts, plus you can even use it while swimming.

Apple iPad Air — $500, was $599

Considered to be the ideal alternative to the iPad Pro, the Apple iPad Air is a great tablet. It has a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support, backed up by a speedy A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. Alongside that are other useful features such as a 12MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for video calls. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you can use this tablet all day long for both work and pleasure.

MacBook Air — $850, was $1,000

Speedy in all kinds of ways, the MacBook Air is a dream to use. It has Apple’s M1 chip for fast performance that’s unrivaled by anything else from Apple while still offering up to 18 hours of battery life. Its gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display means everything you do on it looks sharp and vibrant, too, so you’ll be delighted at just how exceptional everything feels to use. A fanless design means it won’t even make any noise while you work. What more could you need?

MacBook Pro — $1,200, was $1,300

The MacBook Pro comes with the Apple-designed M1 chip, making it super speedy whether you’re multi-tasking or even enjoying some light gaming. With an impressive 20 hours of battery life, it just keeps going and going all day with no need to find a charging point. Alongside that is an active cooling system that keeps things cool with less noise, plus its 13.3-inch Retina display looks great offering vibrant colors and image detail every time. It’s a real powerhouse of a system.

These are some of the best Apple deals out there right now but there are other offers going on, too.

