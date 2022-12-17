If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) — $229, was $249

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are in Digital Trends’ best wireless earbuds as the top option for Apple fans, partly because they offer excellent noise cancellation and transparency, depending on what you need in any given situation, and because they’re very easy to pair with other Apple devices. Between the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro, you should be going for the newest version of the wireless earbuds in AirPods deals as their charging case can be located through Apple’s Find My app with the addition of the U1 chip, physical volume controls have been added by moving your finger up and down the stem, the H2 chip offers improved sound quality and call quality, and their noise cancellation is better. The battery life of the AirPods Pro 2 is also much longer at up to six hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case, from the AirPods Pro’s up to five hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) — $350, was $399

It’s no surprise that the Apple Watch Series 8 sits on top of our list of the best smartwatches because previous generations of Apple’s wearable device has occupied that position. The latest version of the Apple Watch features an always-on Retina display, and comes out of the box running WatchOS 9. If you’re undecided between the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 while looking at Apple Watch deals, it’s highly recommended that you shell out for the Apple Watch Series 8 because it offers 20% faster performance with its new dual-core S8 chip, a Low Power mode that doubles its expected battery life to up to 36 hours on a single charge, fine-tuned health sensors and two new temperature sensors, and a Crash Detection feature that will call emergency services and provide your location if you don’t respond to an on-screen notification when an accident is detected.

Apple iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $399, was $449

The 2022 Apple iPad is among the cheapest options among the iPad deals in the market, but since it’s the newest version of the entry-level line of Apple’s tablets, you’ll get to enjoy the latest innovations. The 10th-generation iPad replaces the large bezels and home button in previous iterations of the tablet with slim bezels and a full-screen design with its 10.9-inch display, and moves the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button. It also swaps the Lightning port to a USB-C port for more convenient charging, comes with iPadOS 16 out of the box, and is equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic processor that will let you use even the most demanding apps without any slowdowns or crashes. Apple promises up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge, but we’ve seen it last more than two days with regular usage.

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

The best headphones for the iPhone are the Apple AirPods Max. They may be more expensive compared to the AirPods and AirPods Pro, but the AirPods Max are simply unmatched in terms of their design, build quality, and audio quality. Between the AirPods Max and third-generation AirPods, you should purchase the AirPods Max if you prefer fewer issues finding the perfect fit or feel as they’re over-ear headphones, if you need headphones that can last for a long time as they can run for up to 20 hours without recharging, and if you want the best sound quality money can buy with its custom-built dynamic drivers and dual neodymium ring magnet motors that help minimize harmonic distortion. The AirPods Max also offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode that are among the best in their class.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $538, was $568

In our list of the best tablets, the title of the best small tablet goes to the 2021 Apple iPad Mini as it offers powerful performance despite its relatively compact size with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Inside the device is Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, which will let you play games, watch streaming content, and browse social media without any lagging — even when you’re multitasking between all of these apps. When you take a look at the sixth-generation iPad Mini and fifth-generation iPad Mini, you’ll quickly realize that the latest version of the tablet is the one you should be looking to purchase because of its redesign that removes the home button and implements thinner bezels, upgraded RAM at 4GB from 3GB, better cameras with a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera from an 8MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie camera, and the addition of support for 5G technology.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 (256GB) — $1,049, was $1,199

The 2022 Apple MacBook Air is the top budget choice among the best MacBooks, primarily because it’s powered by Apple’s M2 chip that promises significant improvements in CPU and GPU performance. The laptop is completely fanless, which is made possible by the efficiency of the M2 chip. The latest MacBook Air also features a complete redesign with uniform thickness instead of the taper that’s found in previous generations, a slightly larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that’s made possible by slimmer bezels, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) — $2,000, was $2,499

Most shoppers who are looking for MacBook deals are likely aiming to acquire the MacBook Pro, which is the top tier of Apple’s laptops. While there’s already an M2-powered version, the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, which runs on the M1 chip, remains a worthwhile purchase as it’s still a pretty powerful device compared to everything else in the market right now. Its 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers 3456 x 2234 resolution and a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, while its battery can last up to 21 hours on a single charge. The 2021 MacBook Pro also comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, located in the notch at the top of the screen.

