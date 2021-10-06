If you’re patiently looking forward to the Apple deals that will launch on Black Friday, the wait ends here because you can take advantage of early Amazon Black Friday deals. These offers include AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPad deals, among more discounts for other Apple products, so there’s something for everyone who’s a fan of the iconic brand.

Here’s your chance to buy Apple products ahead of the chaos of the holiday shopping season, whether as a gift for yourself or for your loved ones. It’s unclear how long these discounts will last on Amazon, so if there’s an offer that catches your eye, you should take advantage of it right away as the deal could disappear at any moment.

AirPods – $109, was $159

The second-generation AirPods are very easy to pair with iOS devices — all you have to do is to open their charging case and hold them near your iPhone or iPad. Apple promises up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and more than 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. Apple’s H1 chip also enables the “Hey, Siri” feature, with the digital assistant listening at all times. The AirPods are available as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday AirPods deals for just $109, after a $50 discount to their original price of $159.

AirPods Pro – $179, was $249

The AirPods Pro take everything that’s great about the AirPods, including the easy pairing with iOS devices and long battery life, then add features such as active noise cancellation for blocking external sounds, Transparency mode to let you listen to your surroundings without taking off the wireless earbuds, and customizable silicone tips for a more secure and comfortable fit. The AirPods Pro, which are also sweat and water resistant, are available on Amazon at $70 off, bringing their price down to $179 from their original price of $249.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on its way, but the Apple Watch Series 6 remains a viable option if you want an Apple smartwatch on your wrist. The wearable device offers a gorgeous always-on display, comprehensive health monitoring features that include ECG and SpO2 measurements, and reliable software in the form of the upcoming WatchOS 8. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday Apple Watch deals to buy the Apple Watch Series 6 with a discount though, as its GPS, 40mm version is on sale from Amazon at $50 off, lowering its price to $349 from its original price of $399.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

The 4th-generation iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, with significantly more powerful performance compared to its predecessors through Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. The tablet offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and once it’s time to recharge, you can do so through its USB-C port. It’s protected by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, for both unlocking the tablet and for authenticating transactions. Amazon’s early Black Friday iPad deals offer the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 iPad Air for $539, down $60 from its original price of $599.

2020 MacBook Pro (256GB) – $1,179, was $1,299

Shoppers always look forward to Black Friday deals for discounts on Apple’s top-of-the-line products, which includes the 2020 MacBook Pro. The laptop is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, which significantly boosts CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance, and it’s equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display for vivid colors and incredible detail. Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life for the latest MacBook Pro on a single charge, which is the longest for any Mac so far. You can purchase the 256GB model of the 2020 MacBook Pro on Amazon for $1,179, for a $120 discount on its original price of $1,299.

You can’t go wrong with these early Black Friday deals from Amazon on Apple devices, but there are more offers like these out there. If you want to check them out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals that you can shop today to help you out.

