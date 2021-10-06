  1. Deals
Amazon is having an EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALE on Apple products today

If you’re patiently looking forward to the Apple deals that will launch on Black Friday, the wait ends here because you can take advantage of early Amazon Black Friday deals. These offers include AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPad deals, among more discounts for other Apple products, so there’s something for everyone who’s a fan of the iconic brand.

Here’s your chance to buy Apple products ahead of the chaos of the holiday shopping season, whether as a gift for yourself or for your loved ones. It’s unclear how long these discounts will last on Amazon, so if there’s an offer that catches your eye, you should take advantage of it right away as the deal could disappear at any moment.

AirPods – $109, was $159

The second-generation Apple AirPods out of their charging case.

The second-generation AirPods are very easy to pair with iOS devices — all you have to do is to open their charging case and hold them near your iPhone or iPad. Apple promises up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and more than 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. Apple’s H1 chip also enables the “Hey, Siri” feature, with the digital assistant listening at all times. The AirPods are available as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday AirPods deals for just $109, after a $50 discount to their original price of $159.

AirPods Pro – $179, was $249

The AirPods Pro placed on top of a red iPhone.
Omid Armin on Unsplash

The AirPods Pro take everything that’s great about the AirPods, including the easy pairing with iOS devices and long battery life, then add features such as active noise cancellation for blocking external sounds, Transparency mode to let you listen to your surroundings without taking off the wireless earbuds, and customizable silicone tips for a more secure and comfortable fit. The AirPods Pro, which are also sweat and water resistant, are available on Amazon at $70 off, bringing their price down to $179 from their original price of $249.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on its way, but the Apple Watch Series 6 remains a viable option if you want an Apple smartwatch on your wrist. The wearable device offers a gorgeous always-on display, comprehensive health monitoring features that include ECG and SpO2 measurements, and reliable software in the form of the upcoming WatchOS 8. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday Apple Watch deals to buy the Apple Watch Series 6 with a discount though, as its GPS, 40mm version is on sale from Amazon at $50 off, lowering its price to $349 from its original price of $399.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

The iPad Air 4 in hand.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

The 4th-generation iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, with significantly more powerful performance compared to its predecessors through Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. The tablet offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and once it’s time to recharge, you can do so through its USB-C port. It’s protected by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, for both unlocking the tablet and for authenticating transactions. Amazon’s early Black Friday iPad deals offer the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 iPad Air for $539, down $60 from its original price of $599.

2020 MacBook Pro (256GB) – $1,179, was $1,299

The M1-powered MacBook Pro viewed from a high angle.

Shoppers always look forward to Black Friday deals for discounts on Apple’s top-of-the-line products, which includes the 2020 MacBook Pro. The laptop is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, which significantly boosts CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance, and it’s equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display for vivid colors and incredible detail. Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life for the latest MacBook Pro on a single charge, which is the longest for any Mac so far. You can purchase the 256GB model of the 2020 MacBook Pro on Amazon for $1,179, for a $120 discount on its original price of $1,299.

More Apple deals

You can’t go wrong with these early Black Friday deals from Amazon on Apple devices, but there are more offers like these out there. If you want to check them out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals that you can shop today to help you out.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$929 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$179 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon
Plus $500 gift card for switching

Apple iPhone 13 (Verizon)

Up to $800 back with trade in
It doesn't re-invent the wheel, and you already know it doesn't have to. The iPhone 13 is Apple's latest flagship and if you're an iOS fan, it won't leave you disappointed. more
Buy at Verizon
For all iPhone 13 models

Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case + USB-C Adapter + MagSafe Charger Bundles

$77 $110
Grasbbed a new iPhone 13? Trick it out with some must-have accessories and save some cash when you bundle them together. more
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$500 $600
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera. more
Buy at Best Buy

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$30 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models. more
Buy at Amazon
