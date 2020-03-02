Amazon discounts Apple AirPods and other true wireless buds

Apple’s launch of the AirPods a few years back has kickstarted the true wireless earbud trend. Since then, more and more audio companies are rolling out their own versions of these tiny audio devices. If you’ve finally decided to ditch the wires but still aren’t sure what model to get, fret not. We’ve rounded up here top-rated options from reputable brands, all of which are discounted on Amazon. Switch to wireless convenience and score savings by jumping on these headphone deals now.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, Second-Gen – $139 ($20 off)

Anyone looking for the best true wireless earbuds to pair with their iPhone doesn’t need to look any further than Apple’s own AirPods line. Although now overshadowed by the great AirPods Pro, the second-generation AirPods still offer excellent features that make them steps ahead of the competition. Along with a stable wireless connection and solid range, this model carries the new H1 chip which brings in several enhancements compared to the previous generation. These include lower gaming lag, quicker connection for phone calls, and the “Hey, Siri” feature.

If you’ve heard the original AirPods or even the wired EarPods, then you’ll find an almost similar experience when you pop on the second-generation AirPods. They may not sweep audiophiles off their feet, but their sound performance is nonetheless good. You’ll hear instruments with a soft and pleasant warmth, along with clear treble and midrange as well as rich and thumping bass. And since the AirPods are designed to sit gently on the ear, ambient sound is somehow muffled for less intrusion on your listening experience. This also means you can wear them for hours without any noticeable discomfort.

The battery life of these AirPods is estimated to last for up to five hours on a single charge, and a total of over 24 hours when combined with the included charging case. Take your music on the go by getting your hands on the second-generation AirPods. You can pick up this model right now on Amazon for only $139, or $20 below the standard retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds – $97 ($33 off)

Samsung’s newest Galaxy Buds+ have just hit the market, which explains the price drop on the old but still gold Galaxy Buds. This model combines ergonomic design, great battery life, and solid sound performance, making them a great pick for Android users on the hunt for true wireless earbuds.

Crafted for go-anywhere, do-anything performance, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are an awesome companion for just about any scenario. They boast a lightweight and compact design that integrates with rubber ear fins and soft rubber ear tips to provide a very solid fit and impressive seal. An IPX2 rating also means that they are tough enough to endure the rigors of a sweaty workout. With all these features in place, it’s no surprise that this pair easily ranks among the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we’ve tested.

These Samsung earbuds sit very well in the ears and produce warm bass and low-mid response and impressive highs. They perform well in all genres of music, and in fact, sound as good or better than the more expensive models from Apple and Jabra. Sound profiles can even be customized to your liking by adjusting a range of equalizer modes. Overall operation is made convenient with app-based customizations that allow you to assign a function on their touch-sensitive surfaces, including changing the volume or skipping tracks.

From design to performance, the Samsung Galaxy buds serve their purpose well. The best part is that they cost less than the offerings from top brands like Apple, Jabra, and Sennheiser. Don’t miss the chance to score the current best true wireless earbuds for Android for only $97 on Amazon. That’s a cool savings of $33.

Jabra Elite 65t – $120 ($30 off)

Another option worth checking out is the Jabra Elite 65t. This top-rated model comes equipped with excellent Bluetooth connectivity that lets you take calls and rock out to your music without having to worry about audio dropouts. This pair also has a four-microphone technology that delivers efficient wind noise reduction, so your voice is conveyed in a clear and crisp manner during calls. Call quality is further upscaled by the background noise filter.

Probably the most impressive thing about these true wireless earbuds is that their sound is actually in line with what you can get from wired headphones. Audio really pops along with deep and punchy bass in various genres. You’ll also be able to use the EQ functionality of the Sound+ app for a more personalized listening experience. And with on-ear controls in place, you can easily pause the music, adjust the volume, or answer a call with a quick touch of a button.

Fitness junkies looking to enjoy their music while working out will also appreciate the Jabra Elite 65t’s IP55 rating, which offers protection and resistance against sweat, dust, and water. When it comes to battery, they are estimated to deliver up to five hours of playback time on a single charge, plus an additional 10 hours with the included pocket-friendly charging case. Grab a pair now on Amazon for only $120.

