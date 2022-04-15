AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds both drop to $100 at Amazon

Now’s the perfect time to pick up a pair of earbuds if you haven’t made the switch to wireless yet. If you’re an iPhone user, you should be on the hunt for AirPods deals because of their seamless pairing with the Apple ecosystem. If you daily drive a Samsung Galaxy, then check out some Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for their excellent compatibility with Android phones.

Whether you’re on Team Apple or Team Samsung, today’s your lucky day! Right now at Amazon, you can pick up some fantastic headphone deals from both of these brands. The Apple AirPods are on sale for just $100, a $59 discount from the regular price. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live can also be had for only $100 — that’s $70 off the standard price tag. Keep reading to discover why these offers are must-haves this week.

Apple AirPods 2 — $100, was $159

Despite being over three years old, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still an absolute gem and are among the best wireless earbuds you can get if you’re an Apple user. In our Apple AirPods 2 review, we called them “a safe path to wireless freedom” because of their great sound quality and seamless compatibility across the entire Apple ecosystem. They keep many of the best features of their predecessor, including the iconic stemmed design, effortless setup, and crystal clear connectivity thanks to the Apple H1 chip, while adding a bunch of great new features. You get expanded battery life, with up to five hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. The AirPods also have fantastic call quality, with excellent onboard microphones and up to three hours of talk time. The charging case also has wireless charging capability, so you can plop it onto any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad to get some juice. The sound quality is excellent, with a balanced soundstage that works great for music, podcasts, and videos. Pick up these AirPods today on Amazon for a discount by clicking the Buy Now button below!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $100, was $170

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a wonderful pair of headphones, with one of the most unique designs that we’ve ever seen for truly wireless earbuds. Each of these bean-shaped buds is designed specifically to fit well in the shape of your ear, giving them a tight fit that’s still comfortable to wear for an extended period. They’re also remarkably low-profile while remaining very stylish to look at. These come with active noise cancellation that blocks out external noises, as well as great passive sound isolation with the in-ear tips. The battery life is among the best in the industry, with up to eight hours of use on a single charge and almost 29 hours together with the case. This means you can keep listening for two days before plugging in the charging case. The call quality is also excellent, with great microphones and fantastic background noise elimination, meaning the person on the other end will be able to hear you clearly every time. Get this offer by hitting the Buy Now button!

