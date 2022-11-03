Hurry! Apple TV 4K is 44% off today only!

The second-generation Apple TV 4K, which will give your non-smart TV access to streaming services and add any TV to your family’s Apple ecosystem, is currently on sale from Amazon with a 44% discount. You’ll only have to pay $100 for the 32GB model of the streaming device instead of $179, for savings of $79 that you can spend on subscriptions and app purchases. We’re pretty sure that this offer won’t last long, just like all other Apple TV deals, so finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple TV 4K (2021)

The 2021 model of the Apple TV 4K will be a valuable addition to your home, whether it’s for the TV in your living room, the kids’ room, or your bedroom. The streaming device, which can be upgraded to Apple’s tvOS 16, lets you access streaming services like Apple TV+ and Netflix, along with other apps that you can download from Apple’s App Store. You can use AirPlay to share content from your iPhone or iPad to your TV’s screen, and you can connect up to two sets of AirPods for private listening. The Apple TV 4K also comes with a Siri remote featuring an all-aluminum design, a circular touch-enabled clickpad, and a dedicated mic button for using your voice to input search terms.

Amazon’s discount for the second-generation Apple TV 4K arrives alongside the launch of the third-generation Apple TV 4K. When comparing the Apple TV 4K (2021) and Apple TV 4K (2022), the similarities include their sleek design, HDMI and gigabit Ethernet ports (albeit only on the 128GB model for the Apple TV 4K 2022), and the ability to output a 4K HDR signal at 60 frames per second. If these features are all that are important to you, in addition to the capabilities of tvOS, then it’s fine to go for the cheaper Apple TV 4K (2021).

The Apple TV 4K (2021) remains a worthwhile purchase even with the arrival of its successor, especially with Amazon’s $79 discount that pulls its price down to just $100 from its sticker price of $179. With this offer, you’ll be able more easily afford multiple streaming device so that every room or family member has one. However, if that’s your plan, you’re going to have to act fast because this deal won’t be available for long. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure this bargain price for the second-generation Apple TV 4K.

Editors' Recommendations