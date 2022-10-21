 Skip to main content
Apple TV 4K just got a great deal at Amazon

John Alexander
By
An Apple TV 4K Gen 2 with new Siri remote sit on a table.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’re an Apple fan or are looking for a streaming device, Amazon has an interesting deal available for you today. The 32GB model of the Apple TV 4K 2021 is on a special sale for only $100. That’s down $79 from its usual $179 price, a massive 44% discount.

Why you should buy the Apple TV 4K

But if you’ve been searching for Apple TV deals, then you’re in luck. The Apple TV 4K 2021 comes with a slightly upgraded version of the black box that made the original Apple TV 4K 2017 so successful, but has a highly upgraded Siri remote. The Apple TV 4K 2021 streams in 4K as the name suggests, and can stream content from Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. You get cool Dolby Atmos surround sound, audio, video, and graphics are powered by an A12 Bionic chip.

As made clear in our comparison of the Apple TV 4K 2017 and Apple TV 4K 2021, for most people the only noticeable difference between the two devices will be the remote. The Apple TV 4K 2021’s remote is somewhat bigger than the original and has more-responsive controls. The Siri button has also been moved to the side to prevent the accidental activation that was all too common with the previous model. Overall, it’s just better.

If this sounds like a winning product for your home theater setup, now’s the chance to pick one up for much cheaper than usual at only $100 — that’s $79 off the typical $179 price. We don’t know when this deal is going away, so if you like the sound of it, you better act now. But if the Apple TV 4K isn’t for you, have a look at the best streaming devices instead to find something more to your liking.

