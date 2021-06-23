The best Prime Day Apple TV deal is still available today

You may be sad, but don’t cry for the end of Prime Day, it will be back next year, most likely bigger than ever. Plus, you can take advantage of some amazing Prime Day deals that are still available. Amazon might be done, but many of the other retailers are not, like Best Buy, Newegg, and the Walmart Deals for Days sale still going strong.

In fact, Walmart is still hosting an incredible deal on the Apple TV 4K (32GB), which is over $70 off right now. You can get Apple’s UHD-ready streaming device for $100 including free two-day shipping. It will stream all of your favorite digital content right out of the box, and that includes 4K UHD content at a quality like you’ve never seen before.

With Apple TV, you get access to all of your favorite streaming apps and services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, and iTunes. You can instantly turn any TV into a smart one just by plugging it in, although you will need an HDMI input. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network for online access.

The Apple TV 4K takes streaming content to a whole new level as it supports ultra-high-definition and 4K resolutions, including Dolby Vision and HDR10. The Apple A10X Fusion chip ensures the interface is fluid, responsive, and loads fast. The remote and voice search feature means you can ask Siri to control playback, search for content, and much more. “Hey Siri, let’s watch some Star Wars!”

If you’re not sure about it yet and want to know more, you can always check out our Apple TV 4K review.

Walmart is currently offering the Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage, for $100. Normally $169, you’re getting $70 off the full price, and two-day shipping is included in the offer. We’re not sure how long the deal will last so you should act soon if you’re interested. Not to mention, you’ll have it on your doorstep in just a couple of days and ready to use.

More Prime Day smart entertainment deals still available now

Not a fan of the Apple TV ecosystem and want a different streaming device? What about something else entirely? We rounded up all of the best smart entertainment and home theater deals that are still available, whether they’re part of Amazon’s Prime Deals or not. See below!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations