Apple TV 4K just got a MASSIVE price cut at Walmart — lowest-ever price

If you’re looking for one of the best streaming devices, you can’t go wrong with this fantastic Apple TV 4K deal at Walmart right now. Currently, you can take home the Apple TV 4K (4th gen) for just $134 saving you $35 on the usual deal. The Apple TV 4K isn’t discounted too often so this is a sweet time to snap up the box for less than you’d ordinarily pay. As always, expect stock to be strictly limited at this price. Read on while we tell you all about it.

The Apple TV 4K is a reliable streaming device with an extremely intuitive interface. With the Apple TV 4K, you can easily watch all your favorite streaming shows through easy-to-use apps including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and pretty much everything else you can think of — perfect for at home or a dorm room. That’s thanks to the App Store being so extensive that you’re really not going to run out of options here.

There’s more to the Apple TV 4K than streaming apps too with a comprehensive selection of other apps and even games to play. Combine it with Apple Arcade and you can enjoy a near never-ending supply of fantastic games through the box and your TV. They’ll look great too thanks to a beautiful 4K HDR picture that shows off the best TVs out there. Other useful features include Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound support, voice search via the Siri-enabled remote, and the ability to use AirPlay to easily stream content from your other devices.

Ordinarily priced at $169, you can buy the Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) for just $134 today, saving you $35 on the usual price. This is a great time to buy one of the best streaming devices out there for less. Don’t miss out.

