Every year, some shoppers view Black Friday deals as the best opportunity to purchase Apple devices. There’s certainly a lot of discounts for such products through Apple Black Friday deals, but you don’t have to wait if you’re excited. There are certain Best Buy Black Friday deals that are now available, including a $30 price cut on the Apple TV 4K that lowers the streaming device’s price to $130 from its original price of $160.

If you don’t like the interface of your 4K TV, or if you want the seamless and simple experience that Apple provides on your 4K TV, you might want to consider buying the Apple TV 4K. The streaming device will let you watch 4K HDR content to maximize your TV’s display and further boosts the cinematic viewing experience with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Apple TV 4K is compatible with any TV with an HDMI port, but it sets up easier if you also own an iOS device. After connecting the streaming box to your 4K TV, just holding your iPhone or iPad near the set-top box transfers Wi-Fi information and your Apple ID to it, so you can start accessing new content right away. For added convenience, you can call Siri through the Apple TV 4K’s remote for voice commands to launch functions such as searching for content and controlling playback.

For a reliable streaming device that will further add capabilities to your Apple ecosystem, you should purchase the Apple TV 4K. The streaming device is available from Best Buy in an early Black Friday deal that slashes $30 off, bringing its price down to $130 from its original price of $160. It’s unclear how long the deal will be available though, so if you want to transform your TV with the Apple TV 4K, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

