Apple TV just got a HUGE price cut at Best Buy for Black Friday

By
Apple TV multi-camera view
Apple

Every year, some shoppers view Black Friday deals as the best opportunity to purchase Apple devices. There’s certainly a lot of discounts for such products through Apple Black Friday deals, but you don’t have to wait if you’re excited. There are certain Best Buy Black Friday deals that are now available, including a $30 price cut on the Apple TV 4K that lowers the streaming device’s price to $130 from its original price of $160.

If you don’t like the interface of your 4K TV, or if you want the seamless and simple experience that Apple provides on your 4K TV, you might want to consider buying the Apple TV 4K. The streaming device will let you watch 4K HDR content to maximize your TV’s display and further boosts the cinematic viewing experience with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Apple TV 4K is compatible with any TV with an HDMI port, but it sets up easier if you also own an iOS device. After connecting the streaming box to your 4K TV, just holding your iPhone or iPad near the set-top box transfers Wi-Fi information and your Apple ID to it, so you can start accessing new content right away. For added convenience, you can call Siri through the Apple TV 4K’s remote for voice commands to launch functions such as searching for content and controlling playback.

For a reliable streaming device that will further add capabilities to your Apple ecosystem, you should purchase the Apple TV 4K. The streaming device is available from Best Buy in an early Black Friday deal that slashes $30 off, bringing its price down to $130 from its original price of $160. It’s unclear how long the deal will be available though, so if you want to transform your TV with the Apple TV 4K, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

More Apple TV deals

You can purchase the Apple TV 4K from Best Buy at a special price, but if you prefer other models or you want to buy from another retailer, we’ll help you out. We’ve rounded up some of the best Apple TV deals that you can shop today, so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

4K Ultra HD

Apple TV 4K (32GB)

$160 $179
A phenomenal deal on the previous-gen Apple TV 4K! This streamer has Siri for voice control, tons of apps, 4K Ultra HD, HDR with Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (64GB, latest version)

$190 $199
Apple's latest streamer with 64GB of onboard storage gives you 4K resolution, HDR with Dolby Vision, and awesome surround sound. The redesigned Siri remote makes it a breeze to use on any TV. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (32GB, latest version)

$169 $179
The newest Apple TV 4K comes with a redesigned remote control that's way easier to use and still gives you access to Siri for voice commands. HDMI ARC and high frame rate HDR make it hard to beat. more
Buy at Amazon
