To help customers beat the rush of the sales, the Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun. It gives people the chance to buy what they need at Black Friday prices without having to wait until the end of the month. With plenty of great deals out there, we’ve noticed you can buy the last-generation Apple TV 4K for $99, saving you a huge $71 off the usual price of $170. While it may not be the latest tech anymore, it’s more than capable of improving your streaming experience. Here’s why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices around. Even if you already have a smart TV, it provides far superior performance thanks to its use of Apple’s A12 Bionic processor to power the proceedings. It takes seconds to set up and in no time, you can enjoy Dolby Atmos sound with the right other equipment along with a 4K picture with HDR and Dolby Vision support. There’s access to pretty much every streaming app you can think of along with many more that can enrich your life, from fitness apps to even games courtesy of Apple Arcade.

The whole thing is controlled by the Siri remote so you can navigate the menus using a touch-enabled clickpad or opt to speak to it with Siri support speeding up proceedings. There’s also support for your smart home via HomeKit so you can get a live view of all your HomeKit-enabled cameras, plus you can use AirPlay to share content via your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It’s also possible to connect two sets of AirPods at once so you can both enjoy a great audio experience.

As with all Apple products, the focus is squarely on convenience with everything about the Apple TV 4K a breeze to use. While you might be tempted by the Apple TV 4K (2022), there aren’t as many differences between these as you’d think. The newer model is faster thanks to having the A15 Bionic processor, and it also supports HDR10+(although you’ll need a TV that supports such tech), but for most users, none of this is hugely noticeable. The newer model’s remote also requires a USB-C cable instead of a Lightning cable to charge, but we’re not counting on that being a dealbreaker for anyone looking to snag a bargain with the Apple TV 4K. Simply put, you’ll save a fortune being a small step backwards with this model, unless you happen to desperately need HDR10+.

Normally priced at $170, the Apple TV 4K is down to $99 at Walmart. A chunky savings of $71, this is an ideal time to boost how you stream your favorite shows. You’ll soon wonder how you lived without it.

Editors' Recommendations