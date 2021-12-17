Every Apple TV 4K model is on sale at Amazon today

An Apple TV is one of the best and most convenient ways to get all of your photos, movies, and streaming content onto your television screen, and if you’re in search of Apple TV deals, Amazon is offering discounts on all models today. They’re some of the best Apple deals you’ll find, and whether you’re looking to spread out comfortably to binge watch through the weekend or just bring together all of your digital content around your home theater setup, a new Apple TV is a great option. Read on for more details, and if you’re looking for a new 4K television to pair with your new Apple TV, explore some 4K TV deals.

Apple TV HD, 32GB — $125, was $149

The Apple TV HD, which is the 5th-generation Apple TV, offers great bang for the buck, as for only $125 you get a device that plays high-quality HD video with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, Apple’s A8 chip for speedy navigation and selection, and a Siri Remote with touch-enabled trackpad. The Apple TV HD also comes with built-in apps that include Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. It’s the perfect device for the dorm room or the den. Click over to Amazon now to claim this deal as yours.

Apple TV 4K, 32GB — $155, was $179

The Apple TV 4K is a spec and tech upgrade to the previous model, bringing the stunning picture quality of 4K HDR and Dolby Vision to your television. It features access to all of the same great streaming services as previous models — which include Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video — and it comes with a Siri Remote that will have you blazing through content options. While it’s a steal at this sale price of only $155, you can’t go wrong with any Apple TV device, and if you need help deciding which one is right for you, you can read more about them in our Apple TV 4K vs. Apple TV HD showdown. And if you’ve already made up your mind, you can grab your new Apple TV 4K at Amazon now.

