You can buy an Apple TV for only $59 today

Black Friday isn’t quite here yet, but Walmart Black Friday deals have already started taking place, allow shoppers to beat the rush and still land some Black Friday pricing. This is great news if you’re looking for a new addition to your home theater, as Walmart has the second-generation Apple TV HD marked down to just $59 today. That’s a savings of $40 from its regular price of $99. This model precedes the current Apple TV 4K, but this deal is for brand-new, unopened second-generation Apple TV HDs. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple TV HD (2nd Generation)

Every modern home theater needs an easy way to access today’s streaming services, and while there are newer models of the Apple TV on the market, the second-generation Apple TV HD is far from out of date. It’s able to present content from all of your favorite streaming platforms in 1080p Full HD resolution and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, which creates as immersive of an environment as you’ll find when comparing Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. The only thing this Apple TV HD is really missing is 4K resolution, but 1080p HD is still a high-resolution format, and is often the default resolution for most streaming platforms and content you’ll find on the web in any event.

When it comes to accessing that content, the Apple TV HD gives you instant access to platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and of course, Apple TV+, among many others. You can even load it up with all of the best Apple TV apps, whether your favorites be streaming platforms or games. The Apple TV HD does come with access to Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, and Apple Music, so it’s a great extension of the Apple software ecosystem if that’s something you utilize across Apple devices. A Siri remote with a touch-enabled clickpad is included, and it’s super easy to set up an Apple TV and to connect it wirelessly for use with your AirPods.

Just $59 at Walmart today, the second-generation Apple TV HD is one of the best Black Friday home theater deals you’ll find. It offers a savings of $40, as it would typically cost you $99. Free shipping is included.

