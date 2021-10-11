With temperatures dropping, and many of us spending more time indoors, exercise and health have never been more crucial. And one of the best ways to keep tabs on both is with a smartwatch — like the ones you’ll find in these smartwatch deals. Amongst these Garmin watch deals and Apple Watch deals, Amazon is having a sale featuring some of those same smartwatch brands. We rarely see discounts like these in Apple deals, so check it out:

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch – $129, was $170

An excellent budget option if you’re a runner or just dipping your toes into the world of smartwatches. The display is bright and features 128 x 128-pixel resolution, and there are four convenient buttons for navigation (no touchscreen). Clocking in at just 1.6 ounces, this lightweight smartwatch gives runners useful metrics – distance, pace, route, and intensity – while other fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of the tracking enabled by built-in GPS and 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitor. Meanwhile, it’s water-resistant to 5ATM. There’s excellent Bluetooth for pairing with your devices and real-time stats can be uploaded automatically to the Garmin Connect app, which can also connect you with a community of runners. Like the best smartwatches, syncing it to a phone will enable smart notifications for calls, texts, and app alerts, as well as playback controls for music. Versatile and convenient!

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – $349, was $399

When we reviewed the Apple Watch Series 6, we noted that it was richer in features than nearly any other watch on the market. At its most basic, this GPS smartwatch can keep track of your walks and workouts with an array of statistics. More than just measuring calories and steps, there’s an ECG app that checks your heart rhythm along with a blood oxygen sensor. Also, its Activity Rings system will propel you to do more every day: like standing or walking at more frequent intervals. There’s a great-looking Always-On Retina display that’s super bright and easy to read at a glance. This new Apple Watch is up to 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5, and you can take calls from it, reply to texts from your wrist, as well as receive all your key notifications, all without having to pick up your phone. Best of all, you can use it to sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks – get more with way less when you’re on the go.

More smartwatch deals

Get the most out of your workouts and devices on the go, with our roundup of the best smartwatch deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations