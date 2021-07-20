If you’re looking to accessorize your wrist, wearable tech is the best answer. Smartwatches and fitness trackers allow you to break away from your phone, because you can receive notifications, calls, and track health, all from your wrist-worn device. Perusing Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, or Apple Watch deals will get you great discounts on the best smartwatches on the market.

You can also check out the crazy deals Amazon is offering today on the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. You can get Apple’s Watch Series 6, with GPS in the 40mm size, for $50 off or $349. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3, with GPS and Bluetooth, in the 41mm size, is $314. These are newer devices so they don’t go on sale often.

Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS (40mm) – $349, was $399

If you’re looking for the “best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy,” then the Series 6 is your best bet. You can read more about it in our Apple Watch Series 6 Review. It offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, reliable software in Apple’s WatchOS, an always-on and gorgeous display, and lots of color variations to choose from. Plus, Apple’s S2 chip is an absolute performance powerhouse. Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) with GPS, in the blue aluminum case with deep navy sport band, for $349. That’s $50 off the normal price of $400, and an awesome deal.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) with red aluminum case and red sport band is also on sale for $319, normally $400. You’ll find both deals at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with GPS + Bluetooth (41mm) – $349, was $400

Okay, look. The Apple Watch Series 6 may be the best, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the “other smartwatch you should buy.” Andy Boxall should know, he reviewed both devices. You can read more about what he thought in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review. He praised the stylish, yet traditional design, attractive software, brilliant rotating bezel, and comprehensive health-tracking support. The Galaxy Watch 3 also offers solid battery life. Amazon has the Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Bronze with GPS, Bluetooth, and the 41mm size, for $87 off the normal price of $400. That means you get it for $314 with free shipping. Oh yeah.

The Mystic Silver model is also on sale for $349 with free shipping, normally $400! You’ll find both at Amazon.

