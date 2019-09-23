Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa smartwatch prices get slashed in Best Buy sale

Smartwatches have grown in popularity over the last few years, and with all of the great features they provide, it isn’t hard to see why. Having fitness tracking, music, and smartphone notifications delivered directly to your wrist is one of the most convenient mobile experiences you can get. For a lot of folks, however, the price tag of the best smartwatches has made it hard to rationalize buying one. Fortunately, with the release of the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Apple Watch Series 5, prices on previous generations of these popular wearables are getting some solid discounts. Best Buy is currently offering a sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 and the Fitbit Versa, so if you’re looking to snag a smartwatch deal, now is a great time.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS — $50 off

Since the Series 5 is already available for purchase, that means many of the best Apple Watch deals are going to be on the Series 4 and Series 3 moving forward. One of the first deals has already hit the Best Buy storefront with a solid $50 discount on Apple’s previous iteration of the watch. Considering it is still one of the best wearables on the market today, the discount is fairly enticing for any iOS lovers out there looking to slap a new device on their wrist. Overall, the Series 4 is very similar to the Series 5. It comes with the same fitness and health tracking you’d expect, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a vibrant OLED Retina display.

One thing to note about this particular model is that it is GPS only. That means that you will need to have your iPhone nearby and connected via Bluetooth if you want to get all of the text, call, and app notifications coming in. Overall, at $50 off and with our sparkling 5 out of 5 review, this Apple Watch Series 4 deal is definitely worth a look.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch — $30 off

If the price of the Apple Watch is too overwhelming, the Fitbit Versa comes in at a much more affordable price. At just $170 with Best Buy’s latest discount, it is surprisingly affordable. As a smartwatch, it comes with many of the features you’d expect including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and smartphone notifications. Where Fitbit really shines, as you can probably guess, is in its additional fitness capabilities. You can track over 15 different exercises, get real-time stats, and track your performance as you go. Whether you’re running, swimming, or biking, the Versa is meant to assist you in your progress toward a better you.

Unlike the Apple Watch, the Versa does not come with built-in GPS. This means you will need your phone nearby if you’re looking to get more precise pacing and distance data while you’re working out. However, one area in which it does outperform Apple’s smartwatch is battery life. With up to 4 days of use on a full charge, there’s really no need to charge it every day.

