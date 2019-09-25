Part of the fun of having an Apple Watch is customizing it to reflect your style. The easiest way to do this is by changing the bands. Order your Apple Watch from Best Buy today and pick up an extra set of bands from Platinum for 25% less. Start matching your premium smartwatch with your outfits by grabbing this special Apple Watch band offer. Stocks for these items may be low after yesterday’s flash sale, so act fast if you want to save on your first Apple Watch accessory.

Best Buy slashes up to $10 off select Platinum bands and straps with your Apple Watch purchase. To take advantage of the sale, add any Apple Watch to your cart. You can even choose a discounted Apple Watch model for this offer. Next step is to pick one pair among the choices. Then, click the Add to Cart button at the bottom right corner of the page.

With all these available choices, there will be at least one band included in this Apple Watch offer that fits your style. Make sure to add your pick to the cart when you order your Apple Watch from Best Buy to save 25% on your Platinum smartwatch band. This Apple Watch accessory deal is only available for a limited time. Hurry and place your order now.

Platinum Magnetic Stainless Steel Mesh Band for Apple Watch – $10 Off

For 42mm and 44mm (Silver, Black, and Gold)

For 38mm and 40mm (Silver, Black, and Gold)

Platinum Stainless Steel Link Watch Strap for Apple Watch – $10 Off

For 42mm and 44mm (Silver, Black, and Gold)

For 38mm and 40mm (Silver, Black, and Gold)

Platinum Leather Watch Strap for Apple Watch – $10 Off

For 42mm and 44mm (Black, Bourbon, and Papaya)

For 38mm and 40mm (Papaya and Atlantic Navy Blue)

Platinum Leather Watch Strap for Apple Watch – $7 Off

For 42mm and 44mm (Pink)

For 38mm and 40mm (Pink)

Platinum Fabric Watch Strap for Apple Watch – $7 Off

For 42mm and 44mm (Light Gray and Dark Gray)

For 38mm and 40mm (Light Gray)

Platinum Leather Band for Apple Watch – $10 Off

For 42mm and 44mm (Navy Blue and Black)

For 38mm and 40 mm (Navy Blue and Light Pink)

