The Apple Watch Series 4 is still at its lowest price for Father’s Day

There are still a lot of great smartwatch deals to be had, with sales continuing on select Apple Watch models at both Amazon and Walmart through Father’s Day. These include a deal on the 38mm Series 3 GPS that is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet, as well as on the new and slightly larger 40mm Series 4.

Walmart is still offering the 38mm Series 3 GPS for just $199, $80 off its normal retail price. This smaller size is perfect for smaller wrists, and the integrated GPS makes it a great choice for those looking to use the watch for fitness tracking. The 42mm size is also marked down by $80, and is currently $229.

While you’ll still need the phone to use the non-fitness-related apps, the Series 3 GPS is a great watch overall. The new S3 chip provides a 70% performance bump over previous generations, addressing one of the Apple Watch’s previous issues — somewhat laggy performance. It’s waterproof as well, yet another added benefit.

On Amazon, the 40mm Series 4 remains at $339 and is also one of the lowest prices for a brand-new device we’ve seen so far. With the Series 4, you’re getting a larger screen and yet another performance bump thanks to a new processor and a few new features.

The most notable of these is the new ECG monitor, which allows you to check for atrial fibrillation, one of the possible precursors to heart attacks, and decent battery life. Again, there’s no cellular connectivity with this one, but the integrated GPS will allow you to continue to use your fitness apps even when your phone isn’t nearby.

It’s overall a much better watch, and right now on Amazon it’s pretty cheap considering the prices we’ve seen elsewhere.

