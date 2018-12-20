Share

If you’re not quite done shopping for Christmas gifts, we found good deals on Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin smartwatches from Amazon and Walmart.

Smartwatches have gotten, well, smarter in just a few years. Defying strict categorization, most smartwatches are equally adept at tracking movement and exercise, playing music, and displaying alerts from phone calls, texts, and smartphone apps.

We’ve found the best discounts on smartwatches from Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or just need a little extra help around the house, these seven deals can help you save up to $100 on a new smartwatch. These smartwatches are still available for free shipping and delivery before Christmas.

Fitbit Versa — $50 off



The popular Fitbit Versa tracks your activity 24/7. Take advantage of the Versa’s 15-plus exercise modes and monitor both your heart rate and sleep stages to learn more about how well you rest as well as work out. You can store and play 300 songs on the Versa and access apps for sports, weather, and news. Keep up with your daily life with notifications for calls, calendar events, and text messages.

Normally priced at $199, the Fitbit Versa is just $149 during this deal at Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $50 off



Deals on Apple smartwatches are rare, but we found one for an Apple Watch Series 3 on Amazon. Equipped with an onboard GPS and a space gray aluminum case with a black sport band, this swim-proof Series 3 smartwatch supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connections. Get up to 18 hours of battery life with the Apple Watch Series, has an optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope, so you’ll always know what’s up.

Regularly $309, the Apple Watch 3 is $259 with this deal on Amazon.

Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch – Dark Gray — $55 off



Samsung’s Gear S2 Smartwatch has a dark gray circular touchscreen and a rotational bezel for navigation. You can access customizable watch faces to pair the Samsung Gear S2 with both Android and iOS smartphones. Once you’re hooked up with your smartphone, the Gear S2 displays calendar notifications, texts, and news on your wrist. The Samsung Gear S2 comes with a wireless charging dock, so you don’t have to mess with cables to charge your watch at the end of the day.

Ordinarily priced $250, the Samsung Gear S2 is marked down to just $195 for this Amazon deal.

Garmin Fenix 5S Compact Multisport GPS Watch — $100 off



The premium Garmin Fenix 5S Compact Multisport GPS Watch has a 3-axis compass with a GPS, gyroscope and barometric altimeter for location and three-dimensional movement tracking. The Fenix 5S monitors your heart rate when you raise your wrist and uses a performance widget to display your progress and key metrics while you perform preloaded routines and exercises for a wide range of sports and physical activities.

Normally $550, the Garmin Fenix 5S Compact Multisport GPS Watch is cut to $450 for this Walmart deal.

Fitbit Ionic GPS Smart Watch — $41 off



Band sizing isn’t an issue with the Fitbit Ionic GPS Smartwatch, in charcoal and smoke gray, because it comes with both small and large wristbands. The Ionic displays personalized workouts on your wrist with step-by-step coaching and tracks your running, cycling, and swimming activity. You also can play 300-plus songs and download playlists from Pandora.

Marked down from its usual $270 price, the Fitbit Ionic GPS Smart Watch is discounted by $41 to $229 for this deal on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch — $52 off



The 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch is a versatile, premium model that can track your sleep as well as calories burned and calories consumed. The Galaxy has guided meditation and breathing exercises, and a single charge lasts for up to five days. The watch gives you alerts for appointments and reminders. You can also use the Galaxy Watch’s Samsung Pay NFC compatibility instead of dragging out a credit card wherever NFC payments are accepted, and you can control Samsung SmartThings connected home devices.

Normally priced at $350, the Samsung Galaxy Watch costs $298 on Walmart with this deal.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music — $50 off

Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 Music GPS premium smartwatch stores up to 500 songs for playback. You can download from a collection of thousands of free watch faces and apps from Garmin’s Connect IQ store. The Vivoactive 3 also has 15 preloaded sports apps plus yoga, running, swimming, strength training, and exercise routines. You can see VO2 max and fitness age estimates and get insight on how you handle stress with its estimated heart rate variability feature.

Instead of its usual $300 price, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music costs $250 with this deal at Walmart.

