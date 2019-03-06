Share

Smartwatches are everywhere but finding the right one can be difficult, especially given their hefty price tags. Apple continues to lead in this wearables space, but Samsung has been making a favorable case to consumers. Whether you’re an iOS or Android user, Amazon is slashing prices on the Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatches. We’ve reviewed both the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatches so you can get the full specs and details before you buy.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with GPS or GPS and cellular. This 42mm model comes with GPS only. Its larger display offers more pixels, and the text appears slightly larger in some places. With the Apple Watch Series 3 you can use Siri, conveniently receive and make calls. and receive notifications on text messages, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. The device can run up to 18 hours on one battery charge, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. Use it as a fitness tracker to help track your heart rate, walking, running, cycling, swimming, and more. While it’s not the latest Apple Watch Series 4, it still offers all the excellent qualities you’d expect from an Apple device for a more affordable price.

Normally priced at $309, Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch to just $250, which saves you a sweet $59.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch comes in the Frontier and Classic models. The Frontier model is significantly larger at 46 mm, up from its previous Gear s2 iteration. It’s also thicker than other smartwatches. It’s designed with a unique rotating bezel to scroll through its apps. With the Gear S3 Frontier you can text, call, and get notifications via Bluetooth connection. It’s water resistant and functions as a fitness tracker as well. You can also conveniently make payments with Samsung Pay almost anywhere you swipe or tap a credit card.

Normally priced at $350 the Gear S3 Frontier watch is down to just $269 from Amazon which is a nice $81 off.

