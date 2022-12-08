 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this Apple Watch for $199 with delivery by December 24

Jennifer Allen
By
A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Over at Walmart right now, you can buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for just $199 saving you $80 off the usual price of $279. While it might not be the latest Apple Watch SE anymore, it’s still a great gift for anyone keen to get fitter or simply have an attractive timepiece on their wrist. Even better, if you buy now, you’re guaranteed delivery by December 24 so that means one of your holiday gifts is all easily organized. It’s one of the best value Apple Watch deals around today. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below, or read on while we explain why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) was previously considered the best Apple Watch for most people. While it’s since been overtaken by the Apple Watch SE 2, it’s still a great watch. You can use it to take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, saving you the need to grab your phone from your pocket or bag. You can also track your daily activities on it, monitoring how many calories you burn, how much exercise you take part in, and how frequently you stand up throughout the day. It’s a great motivator for encouraging you to get into healthier habits, right down to rewarding you with badges for achieving certain goals throughout the month.

Like many of the best smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) can track many different workouts from running and swimming to yoga, pilates, and even dance. It also has a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings for avid hikers. For health purposes, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) can also detect any unusually high or low heart rates, along with sending a notification if your heart rhythm is irregular. It’s a great all-rounder for anyone active or trying to be more active.

Related

Normally priced at $279, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is down to $199 at Walmart for a limited time only. Buy it now and you’ll get it in time for Christmas with delivery guaranteed by December 24. It’ll make a great gift for a loved one or for yourself, so don’t miss out on this great deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals: Save on Sense 2, Charge 5, and Versa 2
Fall 22 Fitbit lineup inlcuding Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.
The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals
This Echelon smart rower is 50% off for Cyber Monday — get it now
Woman exercising with the Echelon smart rower in a sunny room.
You can get an Apple TV for $59 for Cyber Monday if you’re quick
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.
Netherlands vs USA live stream: watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Argentina vs Australia live stream: watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
France vs Poland live stream: watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
England vs Senegal live stream: watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
Looking for a big TV? This 75-inch TCL is $500 at Best Buy
TCL R1 Roku TV-Ready wireless soundbar.
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
This 38-inch curved Alienware monitor is $450 off (51% claimed)
alienware legend design aurora r9 desktop monitor2
Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.