Get this Apple Watch for $199 with delivery by December 24

Over at Walmart right now, you can buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for just $199 saving you $80 off the usual price of $279. While it might not be the latest Apple Watch SE anymore, it’s still a great gift for anyone keen to get fitter or simply have an attractive timepiece on their wrist. Even better, if you buy now, you’re guaranteed delivery by December 24 so that means one of your holiday gifts is all easily organized. It’s one of the best value Apple Watch deals around today. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below, or read on while we explain why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) was previously considered the best Apple Watch for most people. While it’s since been overtaken by the Apple Watch SE 2, it’s still a great watch. You can use it to take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, saving you the need to grab your phone from your pocket or bag. You can also track your daily activities on it, monitoring how many calories you burn, how much exercise you take part in, and how frequently you stand up throughout the day. It’s a great motivator for encouraging you to get into healthier habits, right down to rewarding you with badges for achieving certain goals throughout the month.

Like many of the best smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) can track many different workouts from running and swimming to yoga, pilates, and even dance. It also has a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings for avid hikers. For health purposes, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) can also detect any unusually high or low heart rates, along with sending a notification if your heart rhythm is irregular. It’s a great all-rounder for anyone active or trying to be more active.

Normally priced at $279, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is down to $199 at Walmart for a limited time only. Buy it now and you’ll get it in time for Christmas with delivery guaranteed by December 24. It’ll make a great gift for a loved one or for yourself, so don’t miss out on this great deal.

