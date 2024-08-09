Save $80 with this limited time Apple Watch SE 2 deal

We love a good smartwatch sale as much as the next wearable fan, and we’re always on the lookout for great promos! Today we came across this fantastic discount on an Apple smartwatch while perusing the many Walmart deals. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm) for $190 when you buy through Walmart. At full price, this model usually goes for $250. Whether this would be your very first smartwatch purchase or you’re an Apple diehard that has owned every smartwatch the Big A has ever made, the Watch SE 2 is a fast and powerful mobile device with tons of features and capabilities.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

The idea behind the “SE” moniker is to provide Apple Watch users with a budget-friendly version of the popular Watch lineup, without skimping on performance and the most important functions. The Watch SE 2 is equipped with Apple’s S8 processor and can be upgraded to the latest version of watchOS 10 out of the box. Designed for up to 18 hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about recharging the Watch SE 2 throughout the day — just as long as you topped it off the night before.

While a missing always-on screen is a bit of a loss for this model, this is easily forgiven when you consider how bright and colorful the watch face is when you’re actively using it. Plus, no always-on means less strain on the battery. It’s also a pretty great fitness and motion tracker, with capabilities including heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, fall detection, and even Apple’s new Car Crash detection.

The Watch SE 2 is very comfortable too. Our Apple Watch 2 reviewer had zero issue slapping it on his wrists and wearing for extended periods of time. When it comes to smartwatches, this might be the most important consideration you have to make. After all, no one wants to wear an itchy device all day long!

We see a lot of smartwatch deals in our daily digging, but this Walmart promo is truly something special. Right now, you can the Apple Watch SE 2 for only $190 while this discount is in effect. We also have a huge list of other Apple Watch deals we think you’d like to check out.