Apple announced new Apple Watches today, so the SE is on sale

Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Apple’s iPhone 16 event was a stunning showcase of Apple devices yet to come. On top of new phones, earbuds, and other gear, Apple announced two new Apple Watch models: the Apple Watch Series 10 and an update to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. These new wearables look fantastic, and the unveiling is already having a trickle-down effect on older Apple Watch models. In fact, we found this great offer on one particular smartwatch while looking through Walmart deals:

Right now, you can buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), with a 40mm band and GPS tracking at Walmart for only $190. At full price, this model sells for $250.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Even though Apple’s Watch Series 10 and Watch UItra 2 are going to supersede the Watch SE (2nd Gen) in just about every way, the SE 2 is able to lean on its value pricing and excellent performance to remain relevant. This smartwatch was designed from the ground up to be a more budget-friendly Apple offering while still providing a ton of must-have wearable features. The Watch SE 2 lets you track everything from heart rate and steps to sleep cycles, and the revamped SE model even adds Fall Detection and Crash Detection to its list of capabilities!

On a full charge, the SE 2 should last for up to 18 hours, and it can be charged wirelessly or with the included Apple Watch cable. The watch face and 40mm band size is available in three colors (Midnight, Silver, and Starlight), too, so you’ll be able to pick a shade that best matches your style. You’ll also be able to perform a ton of iPhone functions with the Watch SE 2, such as taking calls, sending texts, listening to music, and a handful of other actions.

Other great features include water resistance up to 50 meters and the ability to handshake and interact with a number of different Apple devices. We’re not sure how long Walmart is going to keep this markdown in effect, so now is always the best time to buy! Save big on the Apple Watch SE 2 when you purchase through Walmart, and be sure to check out our master list of Apple Watch deals.

Want to widen your search? We also have a list of more general smartwatch deals for you to peruse.

