The second-generation Apple Watch SE, which was released less than a couple of months ago, is already on sale from Amazon’s Apple Watch deals. You can get the GPS, 40mm version of the smartwatch at $29 off, so you’ll only have to pay $220 instead of its original price of $249. There’s no telling when this 12% discount will end though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it if you’ve been planning to buy an Apple Watch — complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (Gen 2)

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is generally viewed as a budget alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8, which is currently on top of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches. However, the cheaper Apple Watch SE is powered by the same S8 processor and watchOS 9 operating system as the Apple Watch Series 8, and it also comes with a variety of health and fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, cycle tracking, fall and noise detection, crash detection, and basic sleep tracking. The major differences between the two wearable devices are the always-on screen and the inclusion of the electrocardiogram, blood oxygen tracker, and temperature sensor. If you’re fine with missing out on these features for a cheaper price, then you’re fine with going for the Apple Watch SE.

Between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, the changes in the upgraded device include extra processing power with the new chipset, an updated accelerometer and gyroscope, longer support for future watchOS updates, and improved crash detection. With the latest model of the smartwatch, you’ll enjoy a a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and a design that makes the Apple Watch SE a very easy and comfortable device to wear on your wrist.

You won’t often see Apple deals involving the brand’s recent products, so you wouldn’t want to ignore Amazon’s 12% discount for the GPS, 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE. It’s yours for just $220, for $29 in savings from its sticker price of $249, but you need to act fast if that’s all you want to pay for the wearable device. There’s no telling when the retailer will pull the offer, so to secure the new Apple Watch SE for this bargain price, finalize the purchase immediately.

