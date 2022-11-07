 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Watch SE price just crashed — save 12%

Aaron Mamiit
By
The front of the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple Watch SE, which was released less than a couple of months ago, is already on sale from Amazon’s Apple Watch deals. You can get the GPS, 40mm version of the smartwatch at $29 off, so you’ll only have to pay $220 instead of its original price of $249. There’s no telling when this 12% discount will end though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it if you’ve been planning to buy an Apple Watch — complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (Gen 2)

The Apple Watch SE 2 with its Earth watch face.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is generally viewed as a budget alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8, which is currently on top of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches. However, the cheaper Apple Watch SE is powered by the same S8 processor and watchOS 9 operating system as the Apple Watch Series 8, and it also comes with a variety of health and fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, cycle tracking, fall and noise detection, crash detection, and basic sleep tracking. The major differences between the two wearable devices are the always-on screen and the inclusion of the electrocardiogram, blood oxygen tracker, and temperature sensor. If you’re fine with missing out on these features for a cheaper price, then you’re fine with going for the Apple Watch SE.

Between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, the changes in the upgraded device include extra processing power with the new chipset, an updated accelerometer and gyroscope, longer support for future watchOS updates, and improved crash detection. With the latest model of the smartwatch, you’ll enjoy a a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and a design that makes the Apple Watch SE a very easy and comfortable device to wear on your wrist.

You won’t often see Apple deals involving the brand’s recent products, so you wouldn’t want to ignore Amazon’s 12% discount for the GPS, 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE. It’s yours for just $220, for $29 in savings from its sticker price of $249, but you need to act fast if that’s all you want to pay for the wearable device. There’s no telling when the retailer will pull the offer, so to secure the new Apple Watch SE for this bargain price, finalize the purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for November 2022
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Best Philips Hue Deals for November 2022
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Best Nest Thermostat deals for November 2022
amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1
Best security camera deals for November 2022
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.
Best hair dryer deals for November: Dyson, Revlon, ConAir
best cheap hair dryers revlon tool
Best humidifier deals for November 2022
honeywell humidfier cool moistue walmart deals humidifier
Best Instant Pot deals for November 2022
instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1
Best juicer deals for November 2022
best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl
Best Keurig Deals for November: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $70 today
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4
Best Nespresso deals for November 2022
Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine
Best microwave deals for November 2022
KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven
Best Ninja Foodi deals for November 2022
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4