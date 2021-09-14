The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.

What does this mean for the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE? It means that they’re getting huge price slashes across the board, making this the best time to pick up these versions of Apple’s popular smartwatch. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch SE for just $330, marked down $29 from its regular price of $359. Or you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $371, marked down $59 from its regular price of $429. Whichever of these Apple Watch deals you choose, you’ll be wowed at the advanced capabilities of these Apple smartwatches.

Apple Watch SE — $330, was $359

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $330, marked down from its original price of $350 so you can save $29. This smartwatch features Bluetooth technology for seamless connectivity to all of your other Apple devices, including your iPhone, AirPods, and iPad. The built-in fitness tracker helps you keep tabs on your health and wellness, by monitoring your daily steps, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns. Make calls, answer texts, get help from Siri, and more with this smartwatch from Apple. Check out the Apple deals going on at Amazon now to get yours.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $371, was $429

Looking for a more advanced smartwatch? Hurry and snag the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon for just $371 today, marked down $58 from its regular price of $429. You’ll be able to answer calls and texts, use Siri, and get navigation at just the touch of a button. Track your daily wellness and meet your fitness goals with help from this innovative smartwatch. Connect to your iPhone or other Apple device with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to stay connected everywhere you go. From the trails to the gym and anywhere else, leave your phone at home and stay connected with the Apple Watch Series 6.

