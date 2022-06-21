Apple Watch SE Deal: Cheapest Price Today

Shoppers who come across Apple Watch deals should take advantage of them, especially if they don’t own Apple’s smartwatch yet, because the wearable device provides a long list of features that will make life easier. You won’t have to take your iPhone out of your pocket as much while wearing an Apple Watch, and you can use its health-monitoring features to take snapshots of your overall fitness. They don’t usually come cheap, so you should definitely check out this Apple Watch SE deal that further lowers the price of the entry-level model.

You can purchase the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch SE at Amazon for $50 off, which lowers that smartwatch’s price to an even more affordable $229 from its original price of $279. Apple Watch discounts don’t usually last long because shoppers are always on the lookout for them, so you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase before the deal disappears.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch Series 7 holds the top spot among Digital Trends’ best smartwatches, but for those who want to own an Apple smartwatch at the lowest possible price, you’ll want to go with the Apple Watch SE. The wearable device features a Retina touchscreen with Ion-X strengthened glass for durability, and customizable watch faces and bands so that you can easily switch things up depending on your mood or outfit. Its battery can last up to two days on a single charge, depending on usage, and it can access functions on your connected iPhone such as sending text messages and making phone calls. The Apple Watch SE is powered by the dual-core processor that’s also used by the Apple Watch Series 5, but it remains responsive even when using data-heavy apps.

One of the strengths of the Apple Watch SE is its fitness tracking, which includes workout tracking that shows the collected data on the Apple Health app, and a heart-rate sensor that can detect irregular rhythms. The smartwatch can also monitor your sleep, visualize your daily goals through the Activity Rings system, and alert emergency services or close contacts when it detects that you fell.

Amazon’s Apple Watch SE deal brings the price of the GPS, 40mm version of the wearable device down to just $229 from its sticker price of $279. We’re not sure how long the offer will be up on the retailer’s website, so we advise that you add this deal to your cart and check out as soon as possible. You wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for such an affordable price.

The Apple Watch SE provides some of the best features of the Apple Watch line at a low price, but it might not be for everyone.

If the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 caught your attention, you can check out other offers for the wearable devices of Apple's rival through Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features a sleeker design and a digital bezel, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, complete with a physical rotating bezel. They're both powered by Wear OS 3, which is a combination of Samsung's Tizen and Google's Wear OS platforms.

