Get this $199 Apple Watch deal before it’s gone (with holiday delivery)

One of the best Apple Watch deals around has just landed, and it’s already flying off the shelves! The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) could be yours today for just $199, down from $279, saving you $80. You’d expect this deal to sell out, and it looks like it’s already going that way, so if you want to grab yourself an Apple Watch for less, this is your chance. Make sure you check out now, before it’s too late!

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is a couple of years old now, not to be confused with the newer Apple Watch SE 2. Though it may not be the newest Apple Watch, it’s still an excellent buy, with its stylish design and comprehensive health tracking. Looks wise, it’s difficult to distinguish from the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6, with its 1.78-inch Retina screen and 40mm aluminum case — made from 100% recycled aluminum — that comes in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold. You can also choose between three Sports Band colors with this deal.

The watch’s Digital Crown makes navigating through menus easy, and you can track all the usual workouts like running and swimming, as well as some more unusual options, including Tai Chi and Pilates. The built-in compass and real-time elevation readings keep you on track during your hikes, with emergency SOS and fall detection to ensure you stay safe. Add in basic sleep tracking and a heart rate sensor that detects irregular rhythms, and you have yourself a comprehensive tracking package. There’s also the Breathe mindfulness feature which can remind you to take time out of your day to relax, or nudge you to stand if you’ve been sitting for too long.

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is an excellent choice for anybody looking for an Apple Watch for less. With support for Apple Pay, you can make payments from your wrist, as well as view and interact with most notifications without reaching for your phone. You won’t need to constantly recharge it either, with up to two days of battery life, depending on your usage.

At this price, the Apple Watch SE is an absolute no-brainer. Grab it today for just $199 from Walmart, saving $80 off the regular $279 price. This deal’s so good, you could afford to treat yourself and a friend, with delivery in time for the holidays. We’ve seen deals like this sell out fast in the past, so make sure you jump on this before it’s done!

Editors' Recommendations