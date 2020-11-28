  1. Deals
Apple Watch SE receives rare price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

By
apple-watch-se-pocket
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of Black Friday Apple Watch SE deals out there, but we’ve found the best: Amazon has the 40mm variant of the popular smartwatch for just $259 — down $20 from the usual $279. Rather the larger 44mm version? It’s offering that on the cheap too, down $20 from the usual $309. This sees it on the shelves at only $289.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $259, was $279:

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS) — $289, was $309:

It’s rare to see Apple Black Friday sales on newly released products, but the Apple Watch SE’s price is already down $49 in this deal from Amazon. If you want to have the Apple Watch SE on your wrist or as a gift to a loved one for the holidays, now’s the perfect time to buy the device to make sure that you secure stocks.

The Apple Watch SE features a 1.78-inch Retina screen, as well as the Apple Watch’s trademark Digital Crown for navigating the device’s apps and menus. The smartwatch is powered by Apple’s WatchOS 7, which includes an automatic hand-washing timer, sleep tracking, workout tracking. It also comes with a heart rate sensor that detects irregular rhythms, plus fall detection and noise monitoring. For battery life, the Apple Watch SE may last two days before recharging is required.

Among the differences between the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 is the omission of the electrocardiogram and blood oxygen monitors, as well as the always-on display. However, most people wouldn’t mind the missing features, especially since the Apple Watch SE does practically everything that most people will want from the Apple Watch, for a cheaper price than the Apple Watch Series 6.

If you’re not yet sold on the Apple Watch SE, there are other Black Friday smartwatch deals to choose from. However, at just $260, after a $49 discount on Amazon from its original price of $309, this offer for the 44mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch SE may be too good to ignore, especially for a device that’s just a couple of months old.

More Apple Watch Deals available for Black Friday

Not liking the sound of the Apple Watch SE? There are plenty of other Black Friday Apple Watch deals happening right now. Check out the highlights below:
Expires soon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$309 $329
Available in Space Gray or Plum, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent, well-rounded tool with up to 2 x faster processor than the Series 3. It'll even notify you when your heart rate's low or high.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$409 $429
The Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably the most advanced smartwatch to date, capable of making anyone's life loaded to the brim with the most convenient features that rival phones thrice its price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Stainless Steel)

$449 $699
Sport a striking stainless steel case instead of the standard aluminum. With helpful health tracking, it also features both GPS and cellular network connectivity, so you can go phone-free.
Buy at Best Buy
REFURBISHED
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)

$334 $399
The 40mm variant of the Series 5 has a gold aluminum case, pink sand sports band, GPS, and handy features like heart-rate monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking to keep you healthy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$479 $499
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Buy at B&H Photo
Expires soon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$339 $359
Despite its size (and incredible price), the Apple Watch SE is an excellent, well-rounded tool that provides both casual and power users alike a means to gain full control over their lifestyles.
Buy at ABT
