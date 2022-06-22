Apple and Samsung are leading the charge in the rise of the smartwatch industry, with more people picking up the wearable devices to enjoy the benefits that they bring. They may be too expensive for some shoppers, but that’s why there are smartwatch deals. If you’d like to try owning one, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated model, you’ll be able to find an offer that’s perfect for your needs and budget if you take the time to look around.

If you don’t know where to begin your search, it’s highly recommended that you start with Amazon, which is one of the most reliable sources of discounts for smartwatches. The retailer’s Apple Watch deals currently include a $50 markdown for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch SE, bringing its price down to $229 from its original price of $279, while the Bluetooth, 42mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now part of its Samsung Galaxy Watch deals also with a $50 price cut that makes it more affordable at $300 compared to its sticker price of $350. These offers may end without warning though, so if one of them catches your attention, you might want to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The top spot of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches belongs to the Apple Watch Series 7, but for most people, the Apple Watch SE will be more than enough to reap the benefits of owning Apple’s wearable device. It doesn’t have an always-on display, or the electrocardiogram and blood oxygen monitors that are found in the more expensive models, but it retains the line’s stylish design and responsive performance through Apple’s WatchOS. It also has a long list of health tracking features, including the ability to monitor your sleep and collect data whenever you work out, plus a battery that can last up to two days on a single charge.

If the Apple Watch Series 7 is too expensive for you, you’ll still be able to enjoy most of its important features on the Apple Watch SE. It’s even more affordable with Amazon’s $50 discount on the GPS, 40mm version that lowers the wearable device’s price to $229 from $279 originally. We’re not sure how long this offer will stay online though, so if you think the Apple Watch SE is the smartwatch for you, you should push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

If you’ve already heavily invested in the Android ecosystem, then going for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the better choice. It’s at the top of our best Android smartwatches with its bright and gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, quick and responsive Wear OS 3 software with Samsung’s One Watch UI, and the physically rotating bezel that provides an easy and ergonomic way of moving through the smartwatch’s menu and apps. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also has a strong suite of health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate, blood oxygen, body mass index, electrocardiogram, stress, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the top choice if you’re looking for an alternative to the Apple Watch, and it shows through its smooth performance and comprehensive features. To help you decide, Amazon is selling the Bluetooth, 42mm version of the wearable device for just $300, down $50 from its original price of $350. There’s no time to think about it because the offer may disappear at any moment. Take advantage of this opportunity to get your own Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for much cheaper than usual.

