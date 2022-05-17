 Skip to main content
Save on the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE at Amazon today

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Apple Watch helped bring the smartwatch industry from a niche market into the mainstream, as Apple introduced features that underscored the importance of owning a wearable device. If you think it’s time to finally buy one, or if you want to upgrade from an older model, you don’t have to pay full price because of the Apple Watch deals that retailers are offering.

Amazon, for example, is currently selling the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 7 as part of its smartwatch deals. The GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch SE is down to $229 from its original price of $279 after a $50 discount, while the GPS, 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7 is available for $348, cheaper by $51 from its sticker price of $399.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) — $229, was $279

The screen of the Apple Watch SE showing its apps.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

When shoppers look for Apple deals on smartwatches, the first thing that appears is the Apple Watch SE, as it’s the cheaper version of the brand’s wearable device. When comparing the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, which was released alongside it, the sacrifices that were made for the Apple Watch SE’s lower price include the ability to measure blood oxygen levels and take electrocardiograms, and the always-on display that shows the time while drawing less power. The lower-priced Apple Watch, however, retains most fitness features such as workout and sleep monitoring, and the 40mm Retina display, and a battery that can last two days on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) — $348, was $399

Apple Watch Series 7 on a person's wrist shows off its contour face.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you want the best Apple Watch that’s available, then you should go for the latest model — the Apple Watch Series 7. In addition to everything that wasn’t included in the Apple Watch SE, this model of the wearable device packs several improvements over its predecessor. Between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, some of the upgrades are a 20% larger screen area on the 41mm Retina display due to a 40% border reduction, higher energy efficiency, and improved shatter and dust resistance. The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with Apple’s most comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking features yet, making it the ultimate workout partner.

