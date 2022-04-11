If you’re an iPhone user and not already using an Apple Watch, you’re missing out. These exceptional smartwatches do a great job of expanding the functionality of your phone, giving you access to notifications, media controls, and health tracking without having to take something out of your pocket. That’s why we’re always on the hunt for great Apple Watch deals.

We jumped at the chance to share these fantastic Apple deals that we found on Amazon today. If you’re looking for the most cost-effective Apple Watch for daily use, look no further than the Apple Watch SE. You can pick it up on Amazon for only $229, a $50 discount on the regular price of $279. For those who want the top-of-the-line smartwatch that Apple offers, you should pick up the Apple Watch Series 7. It’s on sale for just $329, which is $70 off the standard price tag of $399. Keep reading to discover why these are some of the best smartwatch deals you can buy.

Apple Watch SE — $229, was $279

The Apple Watch SE is the ideal smartwatch for most people. In fact, in our Apple Watch SE review, we praised it for keeping all of the essential features 0f the more expensive models but coming in at a significantly lower price point. It’s packed with all of the vital features you’ve come to expect from an Apple Watch — excellent fitness tracking, great visibility, and tight integration with the Apple ecosystem — with almost none of the downsides you’d expect from a budget offering. As soon as you take it out of the box, you’ll immediately notice the gorgeous Retina display at the front. This will let you view your notifications, navigate apps, and look at the time thanks to a diverse array of available watch faces. You also get heart-rate tracking, with notifications for high, low, and irregular heart rhythms built-in. In addition, there’s fitness tracking for various workouts, from running to cycling to swimming, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters, so you won’t have to worry about getting splashed on. You can even track your sleep patterns and get recommendations for getting better sleep. You can pick it up on Amazon at a hefty discount by hitting the Buy Now button below.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch. In fact, in our review, we called it “the best smartwatch you can buy, by far,” because of its exceptional design and outstanding user experience. The biggest highlight is the improved screen, with razor-thin bezels that create an edge-to-edge display. Not only does it look even better on your wrist but it will give you more screen real estate to view your notifications, navigate through apps, or change the settings. In addition, it’s an always-on display, which means you won’t have to move your wrist or fiddle with any buttons to see the time. The health-monitoring options are also better than ever, with a heart-rate tracker, blood-oxygen monitor, and ECG app to complement its array of exercise-tracking features integrated with Apple Fitness. The actual body of the watch is also improved, with a more crack-resistant front crystal, IP6X dust resistance, and WR50 water resistance for swimming. This is the smartwatch to get, especially because it’s on sale on Amazon today. Hit the Buy Now button to get this deal while it’s around.

