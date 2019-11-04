The Wi-Fi and cellular Apple Watch Series 3 is at its lowest price on Walmart

With the launch of the latest iOS wearable last September, prices of the Series 3 models have been dropping across our favorite online retailers. We spotted a spectacular deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS and cellular model which lets you in on a massive 47% discount. Normally selling for $379, you can bring home the 38mm silver/white variant of this former best smartwatch for only $199 when you order on Walmart.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is two years old, but it is still a solid option if you want to wrap some iOS tech on your wrist. It carries features similar to the newer Series 4 and Series 5 at a price that won’t break the bank. It’s also compatible with the new WatchOS 6, so you won’t be missing out on updates covering fitness tracking, a dedicated Apple Watch App Store, an improved Siri functionality, new watch faces, and more.

The cellular model comes with a virtual SIM that uses the same number as your phone. This allows all phone-based activities to be replicated on the watch, making it feel like you have an iPhone on your wrist. It’s especially ideal for those who don’t want to carry a bulky phone while working out or can’t be bothered by repeatedly pairing their mobile to the watch. When connected to your iPhone, the Series 3 can display real-time notifications and music playback control. You can get updates on and respond to calls, text messages, social media alerts, and other apps. Music can also be played directly (even without syncing) through the Radio app or Apple Music subscription.

Beyond being a full-fledged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 also works as a reliable health and fitness tracker. It comes with all-day tracking for heart rate, calories burned, and steps taken, and offers extensive tracking for activities like walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It can also help you relax through the Breathe mindfulness feature and lets you get more active through Move reminders. Your data is collated in the Activity app on your phone where everything is laid out in an easy-to-read manner.

With the Apple Watch Series 3, you are getting strong smartwatch performance in a stylish package. You’ll enjoy even more features with the cellular model. Oder the 38mm silver/white variant today on Walmart at the discounted price of $199.

