You can buy an Apple Watch for $199 right now, because Prime Day

Thanks to Prime Day deals starting early, it’s now possible to buy an Apple Watch for just $199. Seriously. The Apple Watch in question is the Apple Watch Series 3 — one of the older versions available to buy new — but it’s still more than respectable enough for a number of purposes. Available for $30 off the usual price, it’s a great deal for anyone looking to enjoy an Apple Watch for less. Just be quick. We can’t see stock lasting forever on this one.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been around for nearly four years now but it’s still not bad at all, especially for this price. While it’s not at the top of our list when figuring out which Apple Watch you should buy on Prime Day, it’s a decent bet if you’re on a tight budget.

For the money, you get all the basics you could need from a smartwatch. That includes GPS, an optical heart sensor, retina display that can deal with the outdoors, plus it’s swim proof. You can use the watch to store music, podcasts, and audiobooks too meaning you’re less dependent on your smartphone when you’re out exercising or running. It might not be as fast as the latest Apple Watch but when on sale, it’s definitely tempting. Alternatively, if you want to buy a smartwatch for your child or simply to test the waters of whether you’ll actually use a smartwatch, this is a great, cheap way to do so.

Ordinarily priced at $229, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 3 from Amazon for just $199 for a limited time only. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is sure to be limited with shipping times likely to be delayed if you wait too long.

More Prime Day smartwatch deals

If you know an Apple Watch is for you but you want to spend a little more on something faster, check out our Prime Day Apple Watch deals for all the best offers on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. Alternatively, if you’re looking for an entirely different kind of smartwatch, we have all the best Prime Day smartwatch deals too. Whatever you decide, there are some amazing deals out there for adorning your wrist with something very cool.

